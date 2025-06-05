Haig Partners Serves as the Exclusive Advisor on the Sale of Fullerton Auto Group Located in Somerville, New Jersey

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haig Partners LLC, a leading buy-sell advisory firm to auto, heavy truck, and RV dealers in the US, served as the exclusive sell-side advisor on the sale of Fullerton Auto Group in Somerville, New Jersey to Performance Auto Group. The transaction involved the franchises for Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati.

John Davis, Managing Director with Haig Partners, shared, “It was an honor to serve as the exclusive advisor on the sale of Fullerton Auto Group. Fullerton Auto Group represented a unique opportunity in a prime market and an iconic location along Route 22—one of New Jersey’s most well-known and heavily traveled commercial corridors. My colleague Derek Garber and I worked diligently to ensure a smooth process from start to finish. Closings are always bittersweet for me. You spend months speaking with clients every day, forming close relationships, and then, suddenly, the mission is complete.”

Eric Pridgen of Underwood & Roberts, PLLC, served as legal representation to the seller, and Jen Moylan of Withum, CPAs, provided accounting services. Joseph S. Aboyoun and Will Salerno of Fox Rothschild served as legal counsel to the buyer.

With this transaction, the team at Haig Partners has now advised on the purchase or sale of 24 dealerships in the state of New Jersey, a testament to our deep relationships and experience in the region. As highlighted in the Q1 2025 Haig Report®, we believe dealers remain confident in the long-term strength of the auto retail business model. Buyers and investors continue to show strong interest in acquiring the right stores in the right locations, like Fullerton. Notably, this transaction also included Stellantis franchises, which aligns with insights from our Q4 2024 Haig Report®, where we noted that Stellantis appears to be regaining momentum with consumers and is increasingly viewed as a growth opportunity by investors and buyers alike.

