Nineteen Critical-Access Hospitals Band Together to Launch Nebraska High Value Network

WEST POINT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nebraska High Value Network (NHVN) today is announcing its launch with 19 critical-access hospitals across the state, working together to strengthen healthcare in rural communities.

Through the network, the hospitals will collaborate on clinical and business initiatives that enhance care, control costs and support value-based care arrangements with insurers.

The Nebraska High Value Network seeks to provide the benefits of size and shared resources to member hospitals while they retain the ability to tailor decisions about healthcare in their communities to the needs of their local patients and providers.

The network is in discussions with other rural hospitals in Nebraska interested in joining as members and expects to grow.

“Working together in the Nebraska High Value Network will enable our member hospitals to gain the advantages of scale while remaining independent,” said Tyler Toline, Chair of the NHVN board and CEO of Franciscan Healthcare in West Point, Neb. “As independent hospitals, we can continue to focus on the unique needs of the communities we serve. By coming together, we can make investments in areas such as population health management that are beyond the reach of individual hospitals.”

The cornerstone of the NHVN is a clinically integrated network (CIN) serving a population of nearly 300,000 patients at 19 member hospitals. NHVN will establish a Clinical Integration Committee, with a physician from each member hospital, to lead efforts to enhance quality and care coordination, and reduce administrative burdens for medical providers through the CIN.

The committee will develop a common set of quality measures and oversee the implementation of a clinical data-sharing platform. These initiatives will support the CIN’s efforts to work with insurers on value-based care. The committee also will enable physicians to share and discuss best practices on patient care in rural settings.

“Through the CIN, we can demonstrate to insurers the great care that we are delivering, so we can expand value-based arrangements that benefit patients, insurers, medical providers and hospitals alike,” said Jared Kramer, MD, a physician for Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul, Neb. “The platform supports physicians in helping patients take steps to get the care they need when they need it.”

Members of the Nebraska High Value Network also will work together on measures to lower the cost of purchasing equipment and services. The hospital members can choose which of these collaborations to participate in. The network also will establish a committee of operational leaders to share best practices and discuss their challenges.

Bringing a national model to Nebraska

Nebraska High Value Network is the fifth rural hospital network organized and operated by Cibolo Health, joining networks in North Dakota, Minnesota, Ohio and Montana.

Cibolo Health helps independent rural hospitals create clinically integrated networks with their peers to overcome the obstacles rural healthcare providers face. The active daily management of NHVN will be led by principals from Cibolo Health, including Nathan H. White, President, and A. Clinton MacKinney, MD, Chief Medical Officer.

About the Nebraska High Value Network

The Nebraska High Value Network brings together 19 critical-access hospitals dedicated to working together to serve the healthcare needs of their communities while remaining independent. NHVN’s cornerstone is a clinically integrated network (CIN) caring for a population of nearly 300,000 patients. The network also features collaborations designed to control contracting costs and share operational best practices. To learn more, visit our website.