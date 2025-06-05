Cerio and Cloudiogram Launch Turnkey AI Factory Services Across the Arab World

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerio, a leading provider of software-defined composable infrastructure, today announced with Cloudiogram, the delivery of turnkey AI factory services designed for enterprises across the Arab world. This joint solution brings together Cerio’s innovative composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) platform with Cloudiogram’s strong regional footprint and expertise in turnkey technology deployment.

“Cerio’s composable infrastructure is the backbone of modern AI Factories,” said Maher Al Sharif, Founder of Cloudiogram. “We’re excited to bring a proven, scalable solution to market that directly supports our mission: to simplify AI adoption... Share

As organizations scale AI workloads and navigate increasing global infrastructure costs, traditional monolithic server models fall short—introducing underutilization, complexity, and cost inefficiencies. To address this, Cloudiogram is working with Cerio as its infrastructure partner, following rigorous testing and validation of its AI Factory reference design. At the core of this solution is Cerio’s optical, software-defined CDI architecture, which enables real-time composition of compute, memory, and accelerator resources—transforming how systems are built, deployed, and scaled.

“Cerio’s composable infrastructure is the backbone of modern AI Factories,” said Maher Al Sharif, Founder of Cloudiogram. “We’re excited to bring a proven, scalable solution to market that directly supports our mission: to simplify AI adoption and drive results for customers across the Arab world.”

Delivering Scalable, Future-Proof AI Infrastructure

At the heart of the venture is a joint commitment to modularity, scalability, and reduced time-to-deployment. Cerio’s composable platform disaggregates accelerators—such as NVIDIA, AMD, and Tenstorrent GPUs and DPUs—into off-the-shelf chassis that can be mixed, matched, and reallocated dynamically across workloads.

This enables customers to:

Reduce stranded assets by up to 84%

Shrink server requirements by 3x or more (e.g., 24 servers reduced to 8)

or more (e.g., 24 servers reduced to 8) Eliminate costly overprovisioning and manual reconfiguration

Provision just-in-time compute across diverse workflows, from AI model training to content rendering

“Cerio is redefining infrastructure economics,” said Phil Harris, CEO of Cerio. “Together with Cloudiogram, we’re delivering flexible, high-efficiency systems that give customers complete control—at lower cost, faster scale, and greater agility than ever before.”

Enabling AI Factories Anywhere, at Any Scale

Whether deployed in data centers, mobile compute environments or virtual production studios, the Cerio–Cloudiogram solution offers independence, flexibility, and seamless scale. Customers can now compose the right system at the right time, leveraging Cloudiogram’s professional and managed services to deploy locally, operate, and scale with confidence.

This partnership empowers governments, enterprises and creators across the Arab region to meet growing AI demands with infrastructure that evolves alongside their ambitions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS

Explore the advantages of Cerio

Learn about Cloudiogram

About Cerio

Innovators in software-defined composable infrastructure, Cerio is reimagining system design to accelerate productivity and innovation at a sustainable cost and footprint. Cerio has offices and projects spanning international markets with Centers of Excellence in Europe and North America. Visit cerio.io.