Paysign, Inc. Awarded 132 Plasma Centers for Immediate Transition

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of patient affordability solutions, financial technology products, and integrated payment processing services, today announced that it has been awarded 132 established plasma donation centers through an expansion of its long-standing relationship with a major plasma collection company. Transition of the centers from the incumbent provider is underway, with 123 centers expected to be live by the end of the second quarter of 2025 and the remaining nine slated for transition during the third quarter of 2025.

“The addition of these centers underscores the strengths of the Paysign donor compensation platform and our ongoing investment in the plasma industry, as well as the hard work and dedication of the entire Paysign team,” said Mark Newcomer, President and CEO of Paysign. “This expansion once again reflects the confidence our clients, partners and customers have in our ability to deliver reliable, scalable and innovative solutions. It also reaffirms our position as a trusted partner to the plasma industry, where maximizing the donor experience is paramount.”

With the addition of these centers, Paysign will be providing donor compensation programs to more than 615 plasma centers across 18 plasma collection companies, increasing the number of centers the company supports by 27% and bringing its U.S. market share to approximately 50%. The additional centers will drive immediate revenue growth for Paysign’s plasma business.

Following onboarding, the centers are expected to reach approximately 80% of Paysign’s average revenue per center within the first few weeks and reach full revenue contribution by the end of the first quarter of 2026. Notably, the company does not anticipate a corresponding increase in Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses related to these new centers, highlighting the operating leverage inherent in its business model.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, financial technology products and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Incorporated in 1995 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, reimbursements, rebates, and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve customer, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.