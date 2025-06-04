Gannett and XPR Media Announce Agreement to Amplify Content Reach Nationwide

New York, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced an agreement with XPR Media, a dynamic content and distribution platform for the distribution of press releases across the USA TODAY Network of more than 200 publications nationwide. The partnership will leverage Gannett’s extensive media network and XPR Media’s cutting-edge content delivery technology to provide news distribution agencies increased visibility around press releases for a broader audience. This collaboration will create new opportunities for audience engagement.

Press releases distributed through this collaboration will be featured on USA TODAY's website and across all USA TODAY Network publications. Additionally, they will be accessible through a dedicated press release section, ensuring that readers can easily find and engage with the latest news and updates from various organizations. This strategic placement will enhance the discoverability and reach of press releases, providing a valuable platform for companies to share their stories with a wide and diverse audience.

“This agreement underscores our dedication to expanding our network with high-quality content that engages audiences in an evolving media landscape,” said Caroline Harris, Senior Vice President of Content Monetization at Gannett. “XPR Media’s expertise in content curation and targeted distribution alongside our network will generate enhanced visibility around important local or national news releases leveraging the scale of the USA TODAY Network across the country.”

“We are thrilled to work exclusively with Gannett, a company that shares our vision for the future of digital media,” said Pablo Goldstein, CEO at XPR Media. “This collaboration will enable us to push the boundaries and offer our clients broader content distribution and audience interaction in meaningful ways.”

This content offering is available immediately. Interested companies looking to participate should contact XPR Media here for more information.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. Through our trusted brands, including the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations, including our network of local properties, in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom, we provide essential journalism, local content, and digital experiences to audiences and businesses. We deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, supports small and medium-sized businesses with innovative digital marketing products and solutions.

About XPR Media LLC

XPR Media LLC is a leading content syndication and distribution platform that powers media reach for top publishers, PR agencies, and marketers across North America. With a network spanning over 1,000 websites, XPR delivers more than 150,000 stories each month, seamlessly connecting premium content with high-authority digital destinations. By bridging the gap between content creators and media outlets, XPR provides a streamlined, scalable solution for maximizing visibility, engagement, and editorial impact.

