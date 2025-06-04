Harbor Receives Majority Investment from BayPine to Drive Digital Innovation Across Legal Sector

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbor Global, LLC (“Harbor” or the “Company”), the preeminent provider of consulting and technology services to the legal industry, today announced that it has received a majority investment from BayPine LP (“BayPine”), a private investment firm that drives digital transformation in market-leading businesses. Harbor’s initial private equity sponsor Renovus Capital Partners (“Renovus”) will remain a significant investor in the Company, alongside the existing Harbor management team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We selected BayPine as our new long-term strategic partner as its digital-first domain expertise is highly complementary to the deep industry knowledge of our teams." Share

Harbor is the partner of choice for law firms and corporate legal departments seeking to innovate, manage, and improve their operations and technology. The Company’s end-to-end solutions span strategic advisory and transformation, technology and operations, research and intelligence, and vendor management. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and with a global team of 800 specialists across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia, Harbor serves 85% of Global 200 law firms and more than half of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments.

“The legal industry is undergoing a generational transformation driven by the rapid development and availability of emerging technologies and tools. Applying advanced technologies and AI to business operations and legal workflows is game-changing, but the scope and scale of the transformation required to capitalize on the potential opportunities is significant,” said Matt Sunderman, Chief Executive Officer of Harbor. “Since embarking on the creation of Harbor, we have strategically grown the Company to ensure we have brought together the world’s leading group of experts, breadth of solutions, global capabilities, and network of alliances to support law firms and corporate legal departments with the right guidance and resources as they transition to a digital-first future. We selected BayPine as our new long-term strategic partner as its digital-first domain expertise is highly complementary to the deep industry knowledge of our teams, and we look forward to building upon the momentum of the last three years of our partnership with Renovus.”

“Harbor serves as a distributor of innovation to the legal sector, helping many of the world’s largest and most complex legal enterprises shape and execute their modernization roadmaps,” said Will Tetler, Partner at BayPine. “The Company’s global scale, bench of industry expertise, breadth of capabilities, and consistent execution track record set it apart and have resulted in exceptional client and employee satisfaction and retention. By continuing to expand its service offerings, advising clients on the thoughtful adoption of next-gen technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and further deepening its strong relationships across the legal ecosystem, Harbor is poised for continued growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

“We are proud of Harbor’s significant growth in delivering high-end professional services to the legal sector, and look forward to continuing on the journey as a strategic partner to BayPine and the Harbor management team,” said Lee Minkoff, Managing Director at Renovus, who remains on the Harbor board of directors. “With the additional investment plus BayPine’s digital-first focus, Harbor will be able to accelerate its mission to help its clients navigate the future of law.”

Baird, Marks Baughan, and Jamieson Corporate Finance served as financial advisors to Harbor, and DLA Piper and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to BayPine.

About Harbor

Harbor is the preeminent provider of professional services to the legal industry encompassing strategy, technology, operations, and intelligence.

Our 800-strong team of strategists, technologists, and specialists navigates alongside our clients – leading law firms, corporations, and their law departments – to provide essential resources and invaluable insights.

Anchored in a rich heritage of deep knowledge, steadfast relationships, and mutual respect, our unwavering dedication lies in shaping the future of the legal industry and fostering enduring partnerships within our community and ecosystem. www.harborglobal.com.

About BayPine

BayPine is a private investment firm that drives innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable growth in market-leading businesses across core sectors of the economy. Headquartered in Boston with an office in New York, BayPine’s team of accomplished investors and senior operating executives have a shared passion for building great businesses and creating enduring value for investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which they operate. For more information about BayPine, please visit www.baypine.com.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 30 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare, and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.