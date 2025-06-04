Jopari Solutions and Waystar Partner to Deliver Seamless eBilling Solution for Providers Nationwide

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jopari Solutions, a pioneer in healthcare information technology known for its innovative electronic billing, attachment management, and payment solutions, is pleased to reaffirm its strategic partnership with Waystar, a leading provider of revenue cycle and healthcare payment technology. Together, the two companies are delivering a fully integrated, compliant eBilling solution that streamlines provider workflows and enhances revenue cycle performance across the country.

The collaboration embeds Jopari’s advanced attachment submission functionality into the Waystar platform, enabling providers to electronically submit medical bills and supporting documentation to both commercial payers and state entities. This partnership includes support for the New York Workers’ Compensation Board’s (NYWCB) upcoming electronic billing and attachment mandate, effective August 1, 2025.

Under the NYWCB mandate, all CMS-1500 medical bills and attachments must be submitted electronically via a Board-approved XML submission partner. By leveraging Jopari’s built-in compliance and approved status, Waystar users can seamlessly meet these requirements without disruption to existing workflows.

“Jopari is proud to power this integrated solution,” said Steve Stevens, CEO, Jopari Solutions. “We’ve built our reputation on delivering scalable, secure, and flexible eBill and attachment solutions for commercial, government, workers’ compensation, and auto medical markets. Our continued partnership with Waystar expands that impact by making compliance effortless for more providers.”

Contact Waystar today to learn how your organization can stay compliant with the NYWCB mandate and streamline eBilling workflows across all lines of business.

About Jopari Solutions

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare attachment management, flexible medical payments products, and integrated eBill compliance and portal solutions for Commercial & Government, Workers’ Compensation, and Auto Medical markets. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com, email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060.

About Waystar

Waystar’s mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar’s enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 6 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.8 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.