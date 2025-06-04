MiQ Sigma Breaks the Fragmentation Cycle: The First AI Platform That Unifies the Programmatic Ecosystem

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global programmatic media partner MiQ today announced the launch of MiQ Sigma, a transformative AI-powered advertising technology trained on the world's most connected data set. Built from the ground up with programmatic excellence at its core, MiQ Sigma unites over 300 diverse data feeds, spanning 700 trillion consumer signals across what consumers are watching on TV, browsing on the web, and buying in stores. Sophisticated AI is used across the platform to improve planning, audience development, and activation, allowing traders to drive market-leading outcomes for brands and agencies.

Having championed an agnostic and unbiased approach to programmatic buying since inception, MiQ Sigma is now the only advertising tool that connects the entire programmatic ecosystem in one place. This unified platform brings together data, technology, and campaign workflows, while applying advanced AI to make smarter decisions with speed. With the help of its trading agent, traders can reach valuable audiences across multiple DSP and SSP platforms and through different programmatically-enabled media across any screen. MiQ Sigma fundamentally shifts how brands and advertisers can connect with consumers, providing a level of speed and confidence in delivering results that are unrivaled in today’s fragmented digital landscape.

“Today is not just a launch—it’s the culmination of everything we’ve built over the last 15 years," said Gurman Hundal, Global CEO and co-founder of MiQ. "From day one, MiQ has believed in the power of agnostic partnerships, deep data intelligence, and human expertise to drive results. MiQ Sigma is the next evolution of that vision—enhancing core strengths with powerful new technology. In a fragmented and increasingly complex ecosystem, Sigma makes everything we do faster, smarter, and more connected—it's what powers MiQ to drive market leading outcomes, and gives our teams and clients a serious edge in a rapidly changing market."

John Goulding, Global Chief Strategy Officer at MiQ added, “In the past, marketers had to make arbitrary choices around what ad platforms to use for their campaigns, which caused a trade-off in reach and performance. MiQ Sigma is a single-point-of-entry for programmatic advertising where you can harness intelligence, discover audiences, and then use agentic AI to execute multi-platform media buys in a matter of seconds. This is a new paradigm that truly puts results first and allows a well-written prompt to slice through the complexity of our ecosystem."

In early testing, MiQ Sigma has shown to increase conversion rate by 132% and reduce cost per action by 57%. This is accomplished through key features and functionality built into the technology:

Sigma Intelligence . Powerful visualization featuring hundreds of diverse data feeds, spanning ‘watching, browsing and buying’ behaviors of over 1.7 billion global audience profiles, all connected together to provide marketers unmatched reach and insights .

. Powerful visualization featuring hundreds of diverse data feeds, spanning ‘watching, browsing and buying’ behaviors of over 1.7 billion global audience profiles, all connected together to provide marketers unmatched and . Trading Agent . Campaign management and optimization features are supported by an interactive trading agent, trained on 15 years of MiQ trading data and underpinned by the three leading LLMs (Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT). Through simple, natural language commands, the agent enables traders to make quicker multi-DSP decisions and take immediate action, automating what used to be manual analysis and improving performance .

. Campaign management and optimization features are supported by an interactive trading agent, trained on 15 years of MiQ trading data and underpinned by the three leading LLMs (Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT). Through simple, natural language commands, the agent enables traders to make quicker multi-DSP decisions and take immediate action, what used to be manual analysis and improving . Gen AI Personas. Custom audience profiles, built by generative-AI and accessed through natural language prompts, bring audience planning to life in seconds. These personas can then form the basis of campaign development, turning insights into actions in minutes.

"MiQ Sigma represents a breakthrough for our programmatic strategy and the brands we serve," said Clive Record, Global President, Partnerships and Solutions, Dentsu. "What makes it so unique isn't just that it unifies our view of audiences and platforms – it's how it converts that unified view into smarter decisions across every aspect of campaign management. MiQ Sigma is a genuine step-change that empowers our agency to deliver what truly matters—impactful business outcomes for the world's leading brands."

MiQ Sigma's ecosystem is fueled by integrations with industry leaders including The Trade Desk, Google DV360, Amazon Web Services, Samba, Experian, Databricks, Numerator, Celtra, and Circana – creating an unmatched foundation for programmatic excellence.

“MiQ’s commitment to building AI-driven, agnostic technology aligns with the future of programmatic, where marketers have greater control, flexibility, and performance across every channel," said Matt Fogarty, GM Channel Partners at The Trade Desk. "As a key integration in Sigma’s development, we've worked closely with MiQ to push the boundaries of what's possible, and we're committed to supporting this platform as it establishes the new standard for programmatic advertising moving forward."

MiQ Sigma is available immediately to clients in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and select international markets, with global rollout planned throughout 2025. For more information or to request a demo, visit: www.wearemiq.com/sigma

About MiQ

We’re not your average programmatic media partner. Since 2010, we’ve been on a journey to make advertising better, and help brands and agencies achieve their best outcomes. That’s why we created MiQ Sigma, our AI-powered advertising technology that connects the ecosystem together, revealing what audiences everywhere are watching, browsing and buying. Enabled by these insights, our traders make custom, unbiased decisions that deliver faster, smarter and more effective results. With MiQ, programmatic always goes beyond expectations.

Headquartered in London, MiQ operates globally from 21 offices across North America, Europe, APAC, and Latin America. The company has been recognized as one of Insider's Hottest AdTech Companies, earned Ad Age's Best Places to Work Award, made the Inc. Power Partners list, and has been named to AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players every year since its inception in 2020.