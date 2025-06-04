MAPEI Congratulates Kyle Kirkwood on Detroit Grand Prix Victory

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAPEI is thrilled to congratulate Kyle Kirkwood, driver of the No. 27 Siemens AWS Honda, on his impressive win at the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix. The exciting victory marks a major milestone for the Andretti Global team and continues to build momentum in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Kirkwood delivered a remarkable performance on the challenging street circuit, navigating tight corners and fierce competition, overcoming front wing damage on the challenging street circuit to take the checkered flag. As a key partner of Andretti Global, MAPEI is proud to support Kyle and the team throughout the season.

“This was a hard-fought and well-deserved win,” said Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America. “Kyle showed exceptional skill and determination on the track, and we are pleased to stand behind him and the entire Andretti Global organization as they pursue excellence at every race. We look forward to what’s ahead in this exciting season.”

As part of our ongoing partnership, the MAPEI logo is prominently featured in key locations on the No. 27 car — behind the front wheels, on the rear fender, and on Kirkwood’s helmet and uniform. Our support extends to the team’s long-term success both on and off the track.

Please watch the video below for a special message from Kyle Kirkwood, thanking MAPEI for our continued support.

https://www.mapei.com/us/en-us/news-and-events/event-detail/2025/06/02/kyle-kirkwood-wins-streets-detroit-grand-prix-congratulations-mapei?1

For more information about MAPEI’s partnership with Andretti Global, please visit https://www.mapei.com/us/en-us/about-us/mapei-in-the-usa/mapei-andretti-indycar

About MAPEI

Founded in 1937 in Milan, MAPEI is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry and has contributed to the construction of some of the most important architectural and infrastructural works worldwide. With 96 subsidiaries operating in 57 countries and 93 manufacturing plants in 36 nations, MAPEI Group employs about 12,500 staff worldwide. The foundations for the success of the company are specialization, internationalization, research & development, and sustainability.

Headquartered in Deerfield Beach (Florida), MAPEI North America consists of the subsidiaries MAPEI Corporation (for the USA), MAPEI Inc. (for Canada) and MAPEI Caribe (for Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands), whose 28 facilities collectively have a workforce of about 2,000 employees. MAPEI facilities are certified to be in conformance with requirements in the ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Standards for Management Systems. An environmentally conscious manufacturer that reinvests a percentage of its revenue into R&D, MAPEI offers training for architects, contractors, installers and distributors through the MAPEI Technical Institute. For more about MAPEI, visit www.mapei.com or call 1-800-42-MAPEI (1-800-426-2734).