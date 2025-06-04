Alliance of M&A Advisors (AM&AA) and ShareVault Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Middle-Market Deal Execution

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShareVault, the innovation leader in secure document sharing and virtual data rooms, today announced a strategic partnership with the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors (AM&AA), the premier global organization serving middle-market M&A professionals.

The partnership provides AM&AA’s 1,100+ members across 25 countries with exclusive access to ShareVault’s advanced diligence platform, designed specifically for the speed, complexity, and sensitivity of middle-market transactions. Expand

In the high-stakes world of M&A, time isn’t just money — it’s leverage. And leverage is power. ShareVault strips away the unnecessary friction in complex diligence workflows, giving dealmakers full control over their transactions with a modern, frictionless experience. Security, speed, and simplicity converge on a platform that blends enterprise-grade protection with cutting-edge efficiency.

With ISO 27001 compliance, AI-powered redaction, Clickwrap NDAs, tag-based indexing, and seamless integrations with DocuSign, Google Drive, SharePoint, and more, ShareVault isn’t just a data room — it’s the deal infrastructure that M&A professionals need today, not yesterday.

“We’re thrilled to bring this game-changing resource to our members,” said Natalie O’Hanna, Managing Director at AM&AA. “In M&A, delays kill momentum. ShareVault helps eliminate friction in the diligence process—so our members can move faster, stay in control, and close with confidence.” Steven Monterroso, CEO of ShareVault, added, “The middle market has been neglected — and frankly, overcharged — by legacy providers who’ve gotten too comfortable. This partnership is our way of flipping the script. We’re bringing powerful, modern tools and AI-driven efficiency to M&A professionals — with the security they need and none of the outdated, overpriced baggage.” Expand

With deal volumes on the rise, cross-border transactions multiplying, and regulatory scrutiny tightening, efficient, secure diligence is no longer optional — it’s mission-critical. And now, with this partnership, it’s easier and more accessible than ever for middle-market dealmakers to close with confidence.

About the Alliance of M&A Advisors (AM&AA)

Founded in 1998, AM&AA is the leading international association serving middle market M&A professionals, private equity firms, intermediaries, and advisory firms. With over 1,100 members in 25 countries, AM&AA provides education, certification, networking, and dealmaking platforms for professionals involved in transactions from $5M to $500M.

Learn more at: www.amaaonline.com.

About ShareVault

ShareVault delivers secure, cloud-based document management built for the speed, complexity, and confidentiality of middle-market M&A. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, ShareVault helps investment banks, M&A advisors, attorneys, and private equity firms streamline due diligence, accelerate closings, and deliver a better experience to clients. With bank-grade security, intuitive workflows, and tools like AI-powered redaction and Clickwrap NDAs, ShareVault is deal infrastructure for the modern M&A professional.

Learn more at: www.sharevault.com.