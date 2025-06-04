Global Payments and Sage Launch Embedded Vendor Payments Solution

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) announced today that its MineralTree business, which provides modern, secure, easy-to-use accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions, and Sage, a leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), launched a vendor payments solution built directly within Sage Intacct. The solution, Vendor Payments powered by MineralTree, gives finance teams a seamless way to pay vendor bills without ever leaving their Sage Intacct instance.

Vendor Payments powered by MineralTree gives finance teams a seamless way to pay vendor bills without ever leaving their Sage Intacct instance. Share

The new solution is designed for ease, security and control, addressing the complexity of managing payables across disconnected systems. With the capability to initiate payments from within Sage Intacct, AP teams can eliminate syncing delays and the need for separate logins, additional bank accounts and middleware.

“With so many finance teams overwhelmed by disconnected tools, our goal was to embed payments into the software they already use every day,” said Brian Greehan, head of B2B solutions for Global Payments. “This offering is about more than convenience. It’s about embedding payments seamlessly into the workflow so businesses can operate with more control, speed and confidence at a time when efficiency and cash flow visibility are critical.”

Solving real problems for finance teams

Vendor Payments powered by MineralTree addresses long-standing pain points in accounts payable, such as fragmented tools, lack of visibility and inefficient manual workflows. By embedding payments directly into Sage Intacct, the solution enables:

Payments from customers’ existing bank accounts via ACH, virtual card, and check

via ACH, virtual card, and check Direct debit funding for faster payment settlement and easier reconciliation

for faster payment settlement and easier reconciliation Support for existing workflows , including multi-entity environments, approval rules, credits, discounts and PO matching

, including multi-entity environments, approval rules, credits, discounts and PO matching Real-time visibility into payment status within Sage Intacct

into payment status within Sage Intacct Cash-back rebates on virtual card spend

on virtual card spend Fast and frictionless onboarding

“Finance teams want simplicity and efficiency – everything in one place,” said Dan Miller, EVP Financials and ERP Division at Sage. “Embedding payments directly into Sage Intacct lets teams seamlessly approve and pay bills without switching systems, creating smoother workflows and freeing time for strategic tasks. This demonstrates how strategic collaboration within our partner ecosystem delivers impactful solutions that drive real results.”

Vendor Payments powered by MineralTree is a model for how embedded payments can evolve to meet the broader needs of today’s finance teams. Initially focused on Sage Intacct, Global Payments’ solution offers potential for expansion to other platforms where finance teams already work, creating a foundation for broader adoption and continued momentum.

Click here to learn more about how Vendor Payments powered by MineralTree can streamline your payables process within Sage Intacct.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) helps businesses around the world enable commerce and provide exceptional experiences to their customers. Our payment technology and software solutions enable merchants, issuers and developers to deliver seamless customer experiences, run smarter operations and adapt quickly to change. Because if it has anything to do with commerce, we are already on it.

With 27,000 team members across 38 countries, we have the scale and expertise to help businesses grow with confidence. Headquartered in Georgia, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500.

Learn more at company.globalpayments.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About MineralTree

MineralTree, the business-to-business division of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), provides modern, secure, easy-to-use accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions. By uniting technology and passionate people, we make the process of business payments easy, impactful and profitable. Our solutions combine ease of use with robust capabilities that drive meaningful insights, transforming the back office into a strategic partner of the corner office. For more information, visit mineraltree.com and follow MineralTree on LinkedIn.