Glance and Samsung Galaxy Store Partner to Redefine Mobile Commerce: Launching a New AI Shopping Experience for Samsung Users in US

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glance, the consumer technology company backed by Google, launches Glance AI, an AI Commerce platform that delivers inspirational Generative-AI led commerce and content discovery for Samsung users in the US. As part of this strategic partnership, Samsung users will gain access to Glance’s AI shopping and styling experiences.

Glance AI is a Gen AI shopping platform disrupting how consumers shop today. They can instantly visualize themselves in outfits and destinations they would never imagine and purchase their favorites with just a tap. Built on Google Gemini’s intelligence and Imagen’s state-of-the-art image generation capabilities, Glance AI offers custom experiences across multiple Android handset manufacturers. Through this new partnership, Glance AI is unveiling its new custom app experience specially designed for Samsung users.

"Glance AI is driven by a core human truth - each one of us wants to become the best version of ourselves. What stands between that aspiration and reality is the awareness of what is possible or access to platforms that enable this,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, Glance. “Glance AI helps consumers discover and visualize what’s possible – starting with an outfit that makes them look and feel great – and own it with just a tap on the platform. Samsung’s commitment to enable Glance AI across its US devices will enable consumers to enjoy a fully user-opted-in experience where inspirational commerce and content converge.”

Available as both an app and a lockscreen experience, Glance AI is a fully opt-in experience. It trains itself on a single selfie or an image from the image gallery to generate hyper-real images of consumers in outfits best suited for them. As users visualize themselves in various outfits, they can make real-time purchase decisions with just a tap. The recommendations and order fulfillment are driven by Glance AI’s extensive partnership with more than 400 leading brands and retailers in the US and beyond. The app further allows users to place the feature directly on their lock screen for easy access and the ability to save each look as either their lockscreen wallpaper or download to share across their network.

Glance AI also leverages trending content, local events, and social media moments to make recommendations fresh, relevant, and engaging. High-speed inferencing helps deliver options such as flash sales and trend-driven commerce, making every shopping experience unique and effortless. By utilizing Samsung's extensive reach alongside the power of AI, Glance aims to redefine user interaction with smartphones, making every moment spent on the device richer and more efficient.

“At Samsung Galaxy Store, we’re proud to be more than just an app marketplace – we’re a destination for innovation, discovery, and meaningful experiences tailored for Galaxy users,” said Jason Shim, Sr. Director and Head of Samsung Galaxy Store USA. “Glance AI is a perfect example of the kind of high-quality and unique content we strive to deliver. By using AI to personalize content and shopping directly on the lock screen, it brings a smarter, more dynamic experience that reflects the forward-thinking spirit of the Galaxy Store.”

This collaboration paves the way for a mobile ecosystem that enables users to discover new styles and trends, transforming the smartphone into a dynamic center of styling and commerce.

Glance AI begins its staged rollout today starting with popular Samsung handsets including Galaxy S22 plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 plus, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 plus, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 plus. The rest of the device models and a full 100% scale are expected to be achieved within next 30 days.

About Glance

Glance is a consumer technology company, creating an industry-defining AI commerce platform to help consumers and businesses reimagine shopping using generative AI. Built on a proprietary AI architecture fusing predictive intelligence, neural visualization and real-time orchestration across devices from mobile, TV to apps, Glance AI is leading disruption in commerce. Glance is backed by Google, Jio Platforms, and Mithril Capital.