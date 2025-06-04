Fasten Joins Visa's Fast Track Program to Launch a Rewards Card for Drivers and Dealerships

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fasten, a leader in driver rewards and customer loyalty solutions for car dealerships, today announced its participation in Visa’s prestigious Fintech Fast Track program. The company’s flagship product, the Fasten Rewards™ Visa Card, enables drivers to earn rewards on significant auto-related expenses1 like monthly car lease and loan payments, which average $12,000 annually for American drivers.

Through its participation in Visa’s prestigious program, Fasten gains access to Visa’s world-class marketing resources, expedited onboarding with critical partners such as BIN sponsors, unparalleled risk and fraud management tools, and more. This collaboration allows Fasten to expand its reach, accelerate its product offerings, and deliver unparalleled benefits to both drivers and dealerships.

"The Fasten Rewards™ Visa Card is designed for every driver – whether you’re a car enthusiast, a busy parent navigating daily routines, or anyone in between," said Jacob Zachs, CEO and Founder of Fasten. "What sets us apart is our ability to help dealerships drive customer engagement and loyalty, regardless of the cars they sell or service. Partnering with Visa, a globally trusted brand, allows us to extend our reach and offer even more value to drivers and dealerships across the country."

“At Visa, we are committed to empowering innovative companies like Fasten with the expertise, technology, and resources needed to bring their vision to life," said David Weinshel, VP of Emerging Segment Sales at Visa. "Jacob and his team have developed a unique solution to a key consumer pain point - the cost to own a car. By joining Visa’s Fast Track program, Fasten can accelerate its growth and deliver a rewards card that makes car ownership more accessible and rewarding for both drivers and dealers.”

Fasten Rewards offers the following features:

3x points on purchases and services at Fasten partners 1

2x points on auto-related spending, including gas, insurance, parking, tolls, car washes, and EV charging 1

2x points on auto loan or lease payments* 1

1x points on all other purchases 1

Points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, such as vehicle maintenance, down payments at participating dealerships, cashback, gift cards, and soon, travel rewards 1

Digital and physical cards available for use wherever Visa is accepted

The Fasten Rewards™ Visa Card is powered by Highnote and issued by Celtic Bank pursuant to a license by Visa Inc. All cards are subject to credit approval.

About Fasten

Fasten is an innovative financial technology company dedicated to making car ownership more rewarding. Our flagship product, the Fasten Rewards™ Visa Card, offers a unique value proposition for both consumers and dealerships, making car payments more manageable while fostering loyalty and engagement in the automotive industry.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

*Points awarded for up to $1,000 in auto loan or lease spend per month with a Linked Account. Minimum $500 per month spend on the Fasten Rewards™ Visa Card to be eligible to earn points in this Spend Category.

1. Reward Terms and Conditions Apply

2. Cardholder Agreement Here