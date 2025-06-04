-

RGA Announces Coinsurance Transaction With Anshin Life

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced it has reached an agreement with Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Anshin Life) to reinsure a block of whole life policies through coinsurance. This latest collaboration follows a successful reinsurance block transaction completed in 2024.

This latest transaction underscores our role as a trusted, long-term partner, dedicated to collaborating with insurers to address critical challenges.

“Our enduring partnership with Anshin Life exemplifies RGA’s commitment to the Japanese market and our deep understanding of its unique reinsurance landscape,” said Gaston Nossiter, Senior Vice President, Japan; Asia Pacific Financial Solutions, RGA. “This latest transaction underscores our role as a trusted, long-term partner, dedicated to collaborating with insurers to address critical challenges. It reaffirms our ability to support our clients’ evolving needs with innovative, customized financial solutions that directly tackle their most pressing concerns.”

“RGA has been our trusted reinsurance partner for many years, consistently demonstrating their value through their local expertise and commitment to our success,” said Anshin Life. “In this transaction, they once again provided an attractive solution that directly addresses our key priority of mitigating interest rate risk, aligning with our asset liability management strategies.”

Additional terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is today one of the world’s largest and most respected reinsurers and remains guided by a powerful purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. As a global capabilities and solutions leader, RGA empowers partners through bold innovation, relentless execution, and dedicated client focus — all directed toward creating sustainable long-term value. RGA has approximately $4.0 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $128.2 billion as of March 31, 2025. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, please visit rgare.com or follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Investors can learn more at investor.rgare.com.

