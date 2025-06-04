LegalZoom Announces Strategic Partnership with Perplexity to Offer Legal Services to AI Search Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced a strategic partnership with Perplexity to empower legal solutions for Perplexity Pro subscribers. This marks the first known partnership between a legal services provider and a major generative AI platform, underscoring LegalZoom’s commitment to meeting consumers at the cutting edge of how people seek and use information online.

“We recognized early that the way people search for answers was fundamentally changing, and developed a strategy to meet customers at their point of need,” said Kathy Tsitovich, Chief Corporate Development & Partnership Officer at LegalZoom. “Our partnership with Perplexity is the first of many strategic alliances we plan to enter into as we meet our customers where they are and position LegalZoom at the forefront of this search revolution. By embedding our trusted legal solutions directly into these new search experiences, we’re ensuring users get accessible, affordable legal guidance exactly when and how they’re looking for it.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior as generative AI platforms continue to gain in popularity for information and research needs. As part of the partnership, Perplexity Pro subscribers will gain access to exclusive offers from LegalZoom, including discounts on legal services and products tailored to individuals and small businesses. LegalZoom will be the provider of legal services for Perplexity Pro users.

“Perplexity is all about providing reliable, expert-backed answers in the moment they’re needed,” said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity. “Legal questions are some of the most common and important ones our users rely on us for. We’re excited to partner with LegalZoom to deliver value-added services that support our users in meaningful ways.”

Perplexity’s AI-powered answer engine delivers accurate, real-time responses across a wide range of topics, including legal questions. By teaming up with LegalZoom, the platform ensures its users have access to high quality support from a well-established and widely trusted legal technology service provider that has been in business for nearly 25 years.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or the LegalZoom-owned law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formations and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, visit www.legalzoom.com.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at https://www.perplexity.com.