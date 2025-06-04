LDRA Joins Renesas Ready Partner Network and R-Car Consortium to Accelerate Safety-Critical Software Development, Verification and Certification

WIRRAL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LDRA, the leader in automated software verification, traceability and standards compliance, toaday announced it has joined both the Renesas Ready Partner Network and the R-Car Consortium. This collaboration expands LDRA's support to include system development using Renesas R-Car system on a chip (SoCs), microprocessors (MPUs) and microcontrollers (MCUs) that must comply with industry-wide functional safety and cybersecurity standards.

“Joining the Renesas Ready Partner Network and R-Car Consortium enables us to work directly within the Renesas ecosystem to help development teams tackle real-world functional safety verification challenges,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “Our expanded collaboration ensures that every Renesas-based product team can evolve their software verification capabilities in line with their roadmaps for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving capabilities, software-defined vehicles (SDV) and connected car features.”

Comprehensive software verification across the Renesas portfolio

The Renesas Ready Partner Network curates trusted technology partners that deliver commercial-grade building blocks that work out-of-the-box with Renesas products. With this announcement, the LDRA tool suite integrates with multiple Renesas IDEs (Integrated Development Environments) including e² studio and CS+, and supports the Renesas RZ family of MPUs and the RA, RX and RL78 families of MCUs through LDRA target license packages.

This integration helps software development and verification teams quickly and efficiently comply with these functional safety and cybersecurity standards:

Automotive: ISO 26262 (up to ASIL D), ISO/SAE 21434, Automotive SPICE

Industrial and energy: IEC 61508, IEC 62443-4-1, IEC 60880, ISO 13849

Medical: IEC 62304

Rail transportation: EN 50128/EN 50716

The automotive hardware platform consists of R-Car SoCs and RH850 MCUs designed to address diverse automotive applications, including automated driving, ADAS, connected gateways, in-vehicle infotainment, cockpit systems and dashboard implementations.

With the LDRA tool suite supporting R-Car devices, embedded software teams can leverage proven verification capabilities directly within their existing development workflows. This integration enables developers to perform static analysis, dynamic testing and verification within a single platform that supports:

Target development on the R-Car S4 Starter Kit, RH850 Automotive MCU and other R-Car devices

The RoX (R-Car Open Access) Virtual Platform (VPF) to enable in-vehicle software development prior to hardware availability

Compliance with standards including ISO 26262, ISO/SAE 21434 and Automotive SPICE

Accelerated development and compliance workflows

With the LDRA tool suite, development teams implement comprehensive software verification processes and techniques without extensive tool setup or platform-specific customization efforts. This streamlined approach proves particularly valuable for teams working on time-sensitive projects where functional safety compliance, security validation and reliable software operation are critical requirements.

This integrated workflow supports verification activities from early development stages through to final compliance validation. In addition to Renesas toolchains and devices, the LDRA tool suite supports a wide range of technologies, including TASKING compilers and debuggers, Automotive Grade Linux, Green Hills Software INTEGRITY, QNX and AUTOSAR.

"By integrating directly within the Renesas ecosystem, LDRA eliminates the traditional barriers that slow functional safety verification and security processes within their customers," Hennell added. "Development teams can now implement comprehensive functional safety and security workflows from the first day of their projects, rather than spending weeks integrating disparate tools. This joint solution positions the entire automotive industry to deliver safer, more secure software at the pace required by modern vehicle development.”

About LDRA

For 50 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security- and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. The company was acquired by TASKING in 2025.

