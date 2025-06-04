Gannett | USA TODAY Network Joins Snowflake Marketplace

New York, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced an agreement with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to join Snowflake Marketplace. Snowflake Marketplace enables enterprises to enrich their AI apps and agents with proprietary unstructured data from third-party providers, while allowing providers to protect their intellectual property and ensure proper attribution. This includes real-time news and content from USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network of over 200 local publications across the country.

“We are excited to be part of Snowflake Marketplace, a pioneering ecosystem that empowers publishers to monetize their content for enterprise AI applications under just and transparent licensing terms,” said Michael Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gannett. “As we all navigate the same challenges around unauthorized AI use of content, Snowflake offers a proactive solution that prioritizes both attribution and fair compensation.”

Through Snowflake Marketplace, enterprises can further contextualize their AI-powered apps and agents in Snowflake Cortex AI, including Cortex Agents (generally available soon), Cortex Search, and Snowflake Intelligence (public preview soon). This allows enterprises to harness real-time insights across news, research, and publications to enrich their AI outputs, alongside the wealth of proprietary knowledge in their own organization’s documents.

“The USA TODAY Network is the largest local-to-national publishing and digital media organization in the country, with 195 million average monthly unique visitors relying on our trusted content to stay connected to the stories and cultural moments happening in their communities,” said Renn Turiano, Chief Consumer and Product Officer, Gannett. “We are thrilled to join Snowflake Marketplace among the first news publishers to provide our trusted content for enterprise AI use in an equitable manner that respects our intellectual property rights while ensuring compensation for the value created for end users. This marks an important step forward in establishing a mutually beneficial ecosystem for AI companies, enterprises, content owners, and publishers to strategically partner, while driving innovation forward.”

Organizations interested in learning how Gannett | USA TODAY Network can support their AI strategic efforts in areas including marketing analysis, targeted advertising, consumer research, and advanced analytics should contact gannettinfo@gannett.com.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. Through our trusted brands, including the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations, including our network of local properties, in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom, we provide essential journalism, local content, and digital experiences to audiences and businesses. We deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, supports small and medium-sized businesses with innovative digital marketing products and solutions.

ABOUT USA TODAY

Since its introduction in 1982, USA TODAY has been a cornerstone of the national media landscape under its recognizable and respected brand. It also serves as the foundation for our newsroom network which allows for content sharing capabilities across our local and national markets. Through USA TODAY, we deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Across our digital platforms we reach an audience of approximately 73 million unique visitors each month (based on December 2024 Comscore Media Metrix®).

USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the leading news media publisher in the U.S. in terms of circulation and has the largest digital audience in the News and Information category, excluding news aggregators, based on the December 2024 Comscore Media Metrix® Desktop + Mobile. Our Domestic Gannett Media segment is comprised of USA TODAY, daily and weekly content brands in approximately 220 local U.S. markets across 43 states and our community events business, USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S., we engage approximately 140 million monthly unique visitors, on average, through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit gannett.com.

