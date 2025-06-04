Bloomberg Expands Alternative Data Offering with Web Traffic Data from Similarweb

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomberg today announced the availability of Similarweb’s web traffic data on the Bloomberg Terminal via {ALTD<GO>}, significantly enhancing its alternative data offering with near real-time insights into online traffic performance that will grow to cover 3,000 public and private companies. Complementing existing alternative datasets on Bloomberg’s Alternative Data Analytics Platform, which include consumer transaction data analytics from Bloomberg Second Measure and foot traffic data analytics from Placer.ai, the addition of Similarweb data analytics allows investors to better nowcast company KPIs and discover emerging trends in company performance.

“By embedding Similarweb’s digital intelligence data directly into the Bloomberg Terminal, we’re enabling our clients to make timelier and better-informed investment decisions through another incredibly powerful dataset." Richard Lai, Bloomberg Share

Similarweb, a global leader in web analytics and digital performance data, delivers robust web and app analytics sourced from over 200 million devices, 100 million websites, and 4 million apps worldwide. Now available through {ALTD<GO>}, the web traffic dataset provides Bloomberg Terminal users with granular, daily-level intelligence on web traffic across 190 countries. The data is delivered on a 7-day lag with 5 years of history.

“We’re thrilled to bring Similarweb’s web traffic data to the Bloomberg Terminal at a time when understanding online behavior is more critical than ever,” said Or Offer, Co-Founder and CEO of Similarweb. “In today’s digital-first economy, a company’s online footprint often reveals shifts in performance long before traditional indicators. By collaborating with Bloomberg, we’re giving investors a powerful edge—enabling them to spot emerging trends, benchmark competitive activity and make even more confident decisions, all within the Bloomberg Terminal workflows they already value.”

“As clients increasingly seek faster, more predictive signals—especially in today’s volatile markets—Bloomberg is continuing to invest in alternative datasets that offer early, actionable insights,” said Richard Lai, Global Head of Alternative Data at Bloomberg. “By embedding Similarweb’s digital intelligence data directly into the Bloomberg Terminal, we’re enabling our clients to make timelier and better-informed investment decisions through another incredibly powerful dataset. We are thrilled to be partnering with Similarweb, an industry leader, in offering these valuable insights to our clients.”

Key highlights of Bloomberg’s expansion of {ALTD<GO>} with data from Similarweb include:

Increase in Company Coverage: Company coverage in {ALTD<GO>} will expand to more than 3,000 companies, including international and private companies.

Expanding Sector Coverage: Coverage will increase across high-interest sectors including SaaS, e-commerce, AI, streaming, TMT, and health care.

Enhanced Data Signal: Similarweb will allow for improved tracking of company KPIs, and trend validation across alternative datasets.

Similarweb is the latest alternative dataset integrated with {ALTD<GO>} (launched in 2023). By making the data available alongside consumer transaction data analytics from Bloomberg Second Measure and foot traffic analytics from Placer.ai, Bloomberg provides a multi-dimensional view of company performance and macroeconomic shifts, offering investors a decisive edge.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.



About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data.

Learn more: Similarweb | Similarweb Digital Data

Free Tools: Analyze any website or app | Verify your website | Browser extension

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | X

Disclaimer: All names, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The data, reports, and other materials provided or made available by Similarweb consist of or include estimated metrics and digital insights generated by Similarweb using its proprietary algorithms, based on information collected by Similarweb from multiple sources using its advanced data methodologies. Similarweb shall not be responsible for the accuracy of such data, reports, and materials and shall have no liability for any decision made or action taken by any third party based in whole or in part on such data, reports, and materials.