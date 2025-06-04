Arrow Electronics Joins Hedera Council to Advance Supply Chain Solutions

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), a global distributor that sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers, has joined Hedera Council to support decentralized governance of the Hedera Network, and to develop a global supply chain initiative focused on standards and efficiency.

Hedera Council is a governing body made up of leading global organizations to foster trust, security and innovation on the Hedera Network, a public distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Arrow is exploring the development of a DLT-based supply chain use case built on the Hedera network. This initiative will focus on enabling real-time visibility into the movement of goods across complex, multi-party supply chains, facilitating automated compliance checks and enhancing predictive logistics capabilities for global manufacturing and distribution systems.

As a council member, Arrow will operate a network node and actively participate in the decentralized governance of Hedera’s codebase, helping to advance open-source innovation across industries.

“Arrow is always pursuing new technologies, such as Hedera, to help enhance our supply chain operations and ability to service global suppliers and customers,” said Chuck Kostalnick, senior vice president and chief logistics and strategic business development officer.

"Arrow Electronics represents the pinnacle of global technological enablement,” said Shuchi Rana, membership committee co-chair for Hedera Council. “Their deep industry reach and advanced technical solutions position them as a catalyst for transformative supply chain innovation. Arrow’s entry into Hedera Council highlights the growing demand for enterprise-grade infrastructure to support scalable, standards-based applications across industries."

Arrow joins a diverse group of council members who collectively govern the Hedera network.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2024 sales of $28 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

About Hedera Council

Hedera Council is a globally distributed governing body composed of the world’s leading organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, banks, web3 innovators, and top universities, that govern the Hedera network. With members spanning diverse industries and regions, the council ensures decentralized, collusion-resistant governance.

Council members run network nodes and approve core updates, maintaining the security and integrity of the Hedera network. This trusted governance model sets Hedera apart as the enterprise-grade public network for scalable, secure, and transparent applications.