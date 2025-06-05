New Partnership Between Onboard Dynamics and T.D. Williamson Aims to Reduce Pipeline Emissions Across Eastern Hemisphere

BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onboard Dynamics LLC (“Onboard Dynamics”), a leading developer of pipeline evacuation technology, has entered into a strategic partnership with T.D. Williamson (“TDW”), a global provider of pipeline services and equipment. This collaboration will enable TDW to represent, market, and sell Onboard Dynamics’ products and services directly to customers across the Eastern Hemisphere through its own network of channel partners.

This collaboration is expected to drive innovation and sustainability across the Eastern Hemisphere, offering natural gas service providers advanced, field-proven solutions to modernize infrastructure while achieving climate targets. Share

The partnership spans a broad and strategically important region—including Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia-Pacific—where the demand for sustainable pipeline solutions is rapidly growing. Together, the companies aim to support regional efforts to reduce carbon emissions by minimizing methane releases during pipeline evacuation operations.

“This partnership with Onboard Dynamics brings cutting-edge pipeline evacuation technology to our customers outside of North America,” said Laurent Fabry, Sr Director Sales Operations Europe Caspian & Africa at T.D. Williamson. “It enhances our ability to support clients in reducing emissions during natural gas pipeline maintenance, aligning with our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and service excellence.”

Mitch Schmidtke, CEO of Onboard Dynamics, added: “The importance of this strategic partnership with TDW cannot be overstated. It validates the strength of our technology and significantly accelerates our global reach. Together, we are equipping the natural gas pipeline industry in the Eastern Hemisphere with the tools needed to meet both operational and environmental goals.”

By combining TDW’s renowned quality service and technical expertise with Onboard Dynamics’ emissions-reducing technology, the partnership delivers comprehensive pipeline integrity and emissions management solutions.

About Onboard Dynamics LLC

Founded in 2013, the goal of Onboard Dynamics is to support the natural gas ecosystem in reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions safely and reliably through innovative and practical commercial solutions. Our compression-based systems minimize methane and other GHG releases during pipeline operations and maintenance. Learn more at: www.onboarddynamics.com.

About T.D. Williamson

T.D. Williamson (TDW) draws upon more than 100 years of industry expertise and experience to help operators of pressurized pipeline systems keep the world's energy lifelines running safely and reliably. TDW delivers an unmatched, patented portfolio of technology, products and services for the life of a pipeline including pigging, hot tapping and isolation, integrity assessment and repair to support operators in protecting the environment and moving toward a more sustainable energy future. Find out more at www.tdwilliamson.com.