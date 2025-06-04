Quantum Health Signs Agreement to Acquire Embold Health

DUBLIN, Ohio & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health (“Quantum”), the creator of healthcare navigation, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Embold Health (“Embold”), a leading physician-led healthcare technology company. The transaction is expected to close within the next 14 days, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

“By joining forces with Embold Health, we’re not just adding technology — we’re elevating the standard for healthcare navigation,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of Quantum Health. Share

This strategic move deepens Quantum’s investment in AI-powered personalization, significantly enhancing its Real-Time Intercept® (RTI) and provider engagement capabilities to guide members to cost-effective, high-quality care while driving ROI for clients. Together, Quantum and Embold will offer an expanded portfolio of products to the market.

“By joining forces, we’re not just adding technology — we’re elevating the standard for healthcare navigation,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of Quantum. “Our Healthcare Warriors®, already known for their compassion and expertise, will be equipped with even more powerful tools to guide members to the best care. When you combine our high provider and member Net Promoter Scores® (NPS) with Embold’s AI, you get a complete, intelligent and human-centered navigation experience built to deliver ROI.”

The acquisition builds on a strong existing partnership between the two organizations. By pairing Embold’s proven provider quality analytics and conversational AI capabilities with Quantum’s 26-year legacy of navigation expertise and unparalleled provider relationships, the combined entity is well-positioned to redefine the way consumers engage with healthcare.

Embold will continue to operate as an independent entity, upholding its commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients. With enhanced investment and resources from Quantum, Embold will accelerate the advancement of its product roadmap, further strengthening its ability to serve clients with innovative, data-driven solutions.

“This is about bringing together two companies with shared missions,” said Dr. Daniel Stein, CEO and Founder of Embold, who will now serve as President of Embold. “Together, we remain focused on delivering the trusted insights our clients count on, with enhanced capabilities to help even more members access higher-quality care.”

Integrating with Embold’s proprietary physician-level analytics and AI-powered provider recommendation engine, Quantum will deliver the most complete navigation experience in the industry — one that balances trust, quality and action. The combined company will serve more than 8 million members nationwide, increasing the scale and scope of its products and capabilities.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor, and Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel to Embold Health, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Quantum.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer and payer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® capability identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

Founded in 1999 and based in Dublin, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine, and one of FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Women Presidents’ Organization has also ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for over 15 years.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About Embold Health

Embold Health, a healthcare technology company, helps employers and health plans improve outcomes and lower costs by empowering members to make informed healthcare decisions. Evaluating 21 specialties and 68 sub-specialties, Embold’s patented and peer-reviewed provider quality score methodology analyzes data from 230+ million individuals across the entire care journey at the individual physician performance level. Setting the standard for responsible AI in healthcare, Embold’s conversational AI simplifies the care-seeking process. Paving the way for more efficient, personalized, and cost-effective care, Embold is transforming how care is sought out and delivered. To learn more, visit emboldhealth.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the completion and timing of the proposed acquisition. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including the satisfaction of closing conditions and other unforeseen developments.