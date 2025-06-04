Leonid Capital Partners Taps STATION DC to Launch Washington Headquarters, Accelerate Defense-Tech Investment

WASHINGTON, D.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonid Capital Partners, the Orange County, CA.-based Trusted Capital Partner to the U.S. Department of Defense, today announced a partnership with STATION DC, the nonprofit tech incubator and members club where frontier-tech founders, investors, military leaders, and policymakers meet.

By anchoring its first permanent District office inside STATION DC’s Union Market clubhouse, Leonid will accelerate local investment, job creation, and policy engagement—delivering on the spirit of the city’s focus on attracting the tech sector, including Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Growth Agenda and Tech Ecosystem Fund, which are now before the D.C. Council.

“Washington is where policy meets possibility—exactly where Leonid needs to be,” said James Parker, Co-Founding Partner of Leonid Capital Partners. “Partnering with STATION DC lets us plant our flag in the capital, expand our checkbook for D.C. innovators, and give defense-tech founders a turnkey gateway to the relationships that move the needle. We’re committed to financing more companies here, supporting the local talent pipeline, and helping keep America competitive.”

“The proposed Tech Ecosystem Fund was designed to help spark partnerships just like this that attract world-class investors to DC,” said James Barlia, Executive Director of STATION DC. “Leonid’s capital and operating know-how—paired with our network, programming, and convening power—will shrink the distance between a founder’s prototype and a Pentagon contract while keeping the economic upside and jobs right here in the District.”

Partnership Highlights:

Establishing Leonid’s first permanent D.C. workspace inside STATION DC’s Union Market clubhouse—providing proximity to policymakers and federal buyers.

Increasing capital investment in the region’s growing defense and dual-use innovation ecosystem.

Co-hosting private salons, roundtables, and strategic convenings with founders, government leaders, and investors focused on accelerating innovation tied to national purpose.

Providing mentorship and community support to STATION DC members, including early-stage founders navigating the complexities of federal contracting and scale.

These benefits are designed to scale with additional corporate partners and to showcase how programs like the Tech Ecosystem Fund, the District’s proposed $2.4 million investment in business accelerators and incubators for start-up tech companies in DC, can unlock a surge of private capital, world-class talent, cross-sector partnerships, and mission-driven innovation—cementing D.C. as the front door for America’s tech competitiveness future.

About Leonid Capital Partners

Leonid Capital Partners is a leading provider of flexible, non-dilutive investments for venture-backed defense and dual-use technology companies. By pairing deep government-contracting expertise with tailored capital solutions, Leonid accelerates growth for founders advancing U.S. national security.

About STATION DC

STATION DC is a nonprofit members club and convening space accelerating American innovation at the intersection of technology, policy, and capital. Located in Union Market, STATION DC hosts salons, summits, and working sessions that strengthen the nation’s competitive edge.