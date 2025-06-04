Julian Fashion Partners With ESW to Power Global Expansion to Seven New Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Julian Fashion, the Italian-based multi-brand luxury retailer with physical and online channels, today announced its partnership with worldwide ecommerce leader ESW to accelerate global expansion as well as to optimize and localize its checkout experience. Julian Fashion operates 8 physical retail locations in Italy. Through the partnership Julian will leverage ESW’s end-to-end solutions including checkout, logistics, and fulfillment, as well as duty and tax management in additional markets, including Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“Our strategic partnership with ESW allows us to reinforce our global presence across multiple markets with minimal operational effort or added cost,” said Giulia Tondini, Chief Commercial Officer, Julian Fashion. “ESW’s solution also improves conversion overall by providing our shoppers with a better and more customer-friendly checkout experience.”

ESW reduces the complexities involved in cross-border commerce and its international expertise gives retailers a powerful ally to quickly scale operations across multiple and diverse markets–typically in a matter of weeks. Julian Fashion will have access to ESW’s retailer and customer service portals, allowing the brand to manage and modify orders independently and improve the post-purchase experience for shoppers.

“Julian Fashion has a clear vision for international growth and ESW’s tailored solutions cater to their very specific needs,” said Eric Petitfils, VP of Client Success of ESW. “Julian Fashions places a high value on providing a localized customer experience, and through this partnership, we're not only enhancing the customer journey but also driving improved conversion rates.”

About Julian Fashion

Founded in 1959, Julian has gradually established its position of prominence thanks to the tireless efforts of Sabina Zabberoni, who, heir to the founder Giuliano, has transformed the company into a renowned multi-brand reality. Currently, it boasts as many as eight multi-brand boutiques distributed in Emilia-Romagna and the Republic of San Marino, characterized by a sharp and well-defined image that fully reflects the aesthetics and service offered. In addition, the company makes use of a highly relevant and customer centric e-commerce, which enables online sales both nationally and internationally. From its opening in 2014 to the present, e-commerce has grown exponentially. Today, the entire process related to e-commerce is totally internalized: creativity, art direction, shooting, garment description and customer care are all activities that are carried out internally.

In terms of values, since its founding, Julian Fashion has embraced a corporate culture that places great emphasis on quality, carefully selecting the brands and partners with which it collaborates. This commitment is also reflected in the people who are part of the company, which currently has 125 employees, 70 percent of whom are women. In addition, the company is distinguished by its ability to adopt innovative approaches to transcend national borders.

All these activities are carried out with full respect for the needs and expectations of different local cultures, with an ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and inclusiveness.

About ESW

ESW makes worldwide ecommerce powerful and simple. We offer the world’s best-loved brands solutions that reduce cross-border complexity and create moments that matter between them and their shoppers. We focus on localizing the online shopping experience to increase conversions and loyalty while also taking on the complications of doing business in international markets. We do it through frictionless checkouts, fast, reliable shipping and returns and by reducing compliance and regulatory risk. All while coming alongside our clients with market insights and strategies designed for long-term growth and profitability. ESW is the only cross-border commerce solution that is MACH certified.

With offices in New York, Dublin, Madrid and Singapore, ESW helps the world’s premier and most ambitious brands achieve growth and profitability in more than 200 global markets. That’s worldwide ecommerce made powerful, made simple.