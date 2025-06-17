SIGNiX and iPublish Media Solutions Partner to Enhance Document Processing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIGNiX, a leading provider of digital signature and remote online notarization (RON) solutions, and iPublish Media Solutions, the industry leader in self-serve advertising software, announced a strategic integration today that delivers enhanced security and efficiency to the media industry's document workflow processes.

This partnership brings SIGNiX's secure RON services directly into iPublish Media's AdPortal platform, enabling media companies to streamline notarization processes for legal notices, public records, and other documents requiring official authentication while meeting state-specific regulatory requirements.

“Remote Online Notarization represents a significant opportunity for media companies handling legal notices and public records,” said Jay Jumper, Chief Executive Officer of SIGNiX. “By integrating our RON capabilities with iPublish's comprehensive platform, we're helping media companies reduce processing time while enhancing security and compliance for notarized documents.”

The partnership addresses growing demand for digitized document processing while maintaining the legal validity required for official notices. With SIGNiX's remote notarization technology active in 42 states and the District of Columbia, iPublish clients can now provide this essential service without disrupting existing workflows.

“iPublish has successfully integrated with many front-end systems empowering over 700 newspaper self-service websites and call centers,” said Andrew Zimmon, Chief Executive Officer at iPublish Media Solutions. “The SIGNiX partnership helps us give our publishers new revenue opportunities while also saving their clients time and money.”

Key benefits for media companies include:

Reduced processing times and elimination of paper-based processes Compliant remote notarization across 42 states and the District of Columbia Enhanced identity verification with facial recognition and credential analysis Complete digital audit trails for regulatory compliance Streamlined workflow from document creation to notarization

For more information about this partnership, go to https://www.signix.com/remote-online-notarization-solution.

About SIGNiX

SIGNiX is a provider of digital signature and remote online notarization technology, offering scalable solutions for organizations in highly-regulated industries. With a focus on advanced security, compliance, and assurance, SIGNiX enables businesses to streamline their document management processes while maintaining the highest standards of authenticity and legal validity. SIGNiX was recently recognized as the winner of Cyber Security Technology Providers in the WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Award. For more information, visit www.signix.com.

About iPublish Media Solutions

iPublish Media is the industry leader in self-serve advertising. Hundreds of publishers use the iPublish Platform every day to process thousands of ads for their self-service and call center needs. iPublish AdPortals are easy to use and provide the performance, versatility and scale to create and sell any print, digital or social advertising campaign, for any product or platform, 24/7/365 for publishers of all sizes. For more information, visit www.ipublishmedia.com.