CP Group Acquires 2.2MM Square Foot Piedmont Center Complex in Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, a leading owner-operator of office properties across the Sunbelt, today announced its all-cash acquisition of Piedmont Center—a 2.2 million-square-foot, 14-building office campus located in Atlanta’s Buckhead business district. This transaction reinforces the firm’s ongoing commitment to transforming institutional office assets into modern, experience-driven environments.

With this acquisition, CP Group’s Atlanta footprint now exceeds 8 million square feet, encompassing landmark properties across all three of the city’s core submarkets: Piedmont Center in Buckhead, Bank of America Plaza in Midtown, and The Center (formerly CNN Center) in Downtown Atlanta.

“Piedmont Center’s scale and iconic presence in the heart of Buckhead presents a rare opportunity to reimagine a legacy campus for the future,” said Chris Eachus, Founding Partner at CP Group. “We’re excited to draw on our experience revitalizing landmark properties to reposition Piedmont Center as a connected hub that reflects the evolving energy of the Buckhead market.”

CP Group will immediately launch a master planning and capital improvement program to reposition Piedmont Center as a highly amenitized, hospitality-driven campus. Planned upgrades include the introduction of new, thoughtfully curated food and beverage concepts, reimagined lobbies and conference centers, expanded fitness facilities, and revitalized outdoor and common areas. The firm also plans to introduce high-end spec suites—fully built, move-in-ready offices—designed to meet the demand for flexibility and speed among today’s tenants.

Strategically located near the intersection of Piedmont and Lenox Roads, Piedmont Center sits on 46 acres in the heart of Buckhead—Atlanta’s premier destination for luxury retail, dining, and entertainment. The campus offers proximity to Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods and features scenic walking trails, multiple fitness centers, on-site conference facilities, tenant lounges, and expansive green spaces that enhance the workday experience.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for nearly 40 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 170 properties, totaling over 62 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, and Washington, DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.