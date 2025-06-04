ZoomInfo Expands Data Supply Chain Through Strategic Partnership with 5x5 Data

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Five by Five (5x5) Data, a member-driven collaborative data provider, to enhance and diversify its B2B data supply chain with 5x5 Data’s high-quality data sets.

“The foundation of our Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform is built upon data our customers can trust,” ZoomInfo Chief Data Officer Brandon Tucker said. “Partnering with 5x5 Data enables us to tap into a living, breathing data source." Share

By joining forces with 5x5 Data, ZoomInfo is able to source data from the 5x5 Identity Graph, one of the industry’s largest ecosystems of contact and behavioral data contributed and continuously validated by a network of member organizations. This collaborative model will augment ZoomInfo’s existing data resources, improving accuracy and reducing data decay.

“The foundation of our Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform is built upon data our customers can trust,” ZoomInfo Chief Data Officer Brandon Tucker said. “Partnering with 5x5 Data enables us to tap into a living, breathing data source that is constantly verified and updated by its members. This evolution in our data strategy will result in less data decay, more actionable insights, and ultimately, better results for our customers across all of go-to-market.”

ZoomInfo delivers exceptional data quality and coverage to ensure go-to-market teams have the most actionable business intelligence at their fingertips. Through its Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform, ZoomInfo provides a rich combination of foundational data and buying signals so sellers can target buyers who are ready to act now.

5x5 Data's approach, emphasizing member contributions and continuous validation, will provide ZoomInfo with access to more data points and insights across various industries. The partnership will also explore opportunities to leverage the co-op's advanced identity graph, enhancing ZoomInfo's ability to provide a more complete view of individuals and companies.

5x5 co-founder Brian Perks commented, “This collaboration with ZoomInfo is a powerful validation of our mission to democratize access to high-quality data. By providing a distributed, intelligent network where members contribute and continuously validate data, we empower ZoomInfo to offer precision data activation within their products. This directly translates to better outcomes for their customers, as they can leverage the most accurate and up-to-date information for their campaigns. It’s about a future where data decay is minimized, and businesses can confidently act on insights derived from a truly verified and dynamically refreshed data supply.”

This partnership underscores ZoomInfo’s approach to innovation and data privacy compliance, as well as its dedication to providing users with a competitive edge through data intelligence.

About Five by Five

5x5 is on a mission to democratize access to high-quality data by creating the industry’s first member-driven data ecosystem that’s transforming how organizations acquire, validate, and monetize data. Our pioneering, member-driven ID Graph model is powering the next great generation of digital products by eliminating traditional barriers of data costs and complexity. Members anonymously share their data exhaust signals, which we transform through continuous validation into verified assets, creating our self-healing identity graph - a comprehensive dataset that grows more accurate and valuable as member participation expands. Unlock your data's potential at 5x5data.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: GTM) is the Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform that empowers businesses to grow faster with AI-ready insights, trusted data, and advanced automation. Its solutions provide more than 35,000 companies worldwide with a complete view of their customers, making every seller their best seller. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses with go-to-market intelligence that accelerates revenue growth, please visit www.zoominfo.com.