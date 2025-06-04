Sharon AI And New Era Helium Announce Memorandum of Understanding with PowerForward Energy Solutions for Intended 250MW AI/HPC Data Center Project in Texas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharon AI, Inc. (“Sharon AI”), a High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) business focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure, and New Era Helium Inc. (“New Era Helium”), an exploration and production platform in the Permian Basin, provide an operational update for their joint venture, Texas Critical Data Centers LLC (“TCDC”), regarding an intended 250MW AI/HPC Data Center in Ector County, Texas.

The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) was signed on April 23, 2025, with PowerForward Energy Solutions (“PFES”), a joint venture between Progen Industries, a U.S. based manufacturer of natural gas fired engine driven generators, and MBS Engineering, Inc. The PFES partners bring together over 70 years of combined expertise to meet the growing demand for reliable energy solutions.

Under the MOU, PFES expects to manufacture, install and operate 250MW of generators at the Ector County site. The intent is to deliver the first 100MW within 12 months of funding and complete the full deployment over the following 6 months.

Work is progressing on site due diligence, including completion of the Phase I Environmental Site Assessment and planning for the air permit. Conversations with potential customers continue, which may include the sale of powered land. Sharon AI, New Era Helium and PFES continue to evaluate CO2 capture technologies. The next project milestones are expected to include updates on natural gas supply and advancing grid interconnection planning.

Wolf Schubert, CEO of Sharon AI Inc., commented “We are excited to announce TCDC’s collaboration with PowerForward Energy Solutions, who bring considerable power experience to the project. We believe their ability to deliver substantial capacity over 12-18 months allows TCDC to offer a highly commercial solution to customers looking to deploy as soon as feasible.”

Will Gray, CEO of New Era Helium Inc., commented “With the initial site now identified, and due diligence well underway, TCDC is positioned to execute on its planned power strategy for the behind-the-meter data center campus. Concurrently, TCDC is in negotiations to secure offtake from intrastate and interstate natural gas transmission lines located in close proximity to the property. We are excited about what we are building within Ector County and believe access to low-cost, reliable power is key to attracting top tier partners.”

Brian James and John Manning, Founders, PowerForward Energy Solutions, commented: “We are at the forefront of a generational shift in how America produces and consumes power. As AI, cloud, and high-density computing reshape the industrial landscape, the demand for resilient, on-site generation is no longer optional – it is essential. PowerForward is proud to partner with TCDC to deliver the next chapter of power infrastructure: intelligent, integrated, and built for the future.”

About Sharon AI, Inc

Sharon AI, Inc., is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure. Sharon AI has a hybrid operational model that sees it deploy in co-location data centers as well as developing data center projects. With the expected addition of NVIDIA H200’s to the company’s GPU fleet in 2025, Sharon AI will be able to offer a wide range of AI/HPC GPUs as a Service (GPUaaS), including NVIDIA H200, H100, L40S, A40, RTX3090 and AMD MI300X. For more information, visit: www.sharonai.com.

About New Era Helium, Inc.

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production platform unlocking the full value of its Permian Basin assets. The company controls over 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico and has over 1.5 billion cubic feet of proved and probable helium reserves sourced alongside natural gas production. Through its joint venture, TCDC, New Era Helium is capturing multi-sector growth across helium, power and data infrastructure. For more information, visit www.newerahelium.com. Follow New Era Helium on LinkedIn and X.

About PowerForward Energy Solutions

PowerForward Energy Solutions is dedicated to shaping a sustainable energy future through innovative power solutions. Formed as a strategic partnership between PROGEN INDUSTRIES and MBS ENGINEERING, the company's mission is to deliver comprehensive, turn-key power solutions that address the diverse needs of today’s energy landscape. The company's combined expertise in engineering and industry-leading manufacturing allows it to provide custom solutions that enhance energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

