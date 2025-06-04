DoubleVerify Partners with Impact Plus to Help Brands Evaluate The Carbon Footprint of Ad Campaigns

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, today announced a partnership with Impact Plus, a leading sustainability technology company that empowers marketers to reduce the environmental footprint of their advertising. With this release, brands can leverage DV’s Emissions Measurement offering powered by Impact Plus, to understand and manage the carbon footprint of their digital advertising campaigns.

"As sustainability remains a priority across the advertising ecosystem, brands are looking for ways to understand and address their environmental footprint,” said Steven Woolway, EVP, Business Development at DoubleVerify. “Our integration with Impact Plus gives advertisers the data and transparency they need to make more informed, responsible decisions without sacrificing performance or scale.”

Through a seamless integration, DV’s Emissions Measurement, powered by Impact Plus, delivers a clear, end-to-end view of emissions across the entire digital advertising supply chain, enabling brands to evaluate and take action to reduce their carbon impact confidently. Client use cases include:

Monitoring and managing emissions : Track and assess the carbon footprint of digital campaigns across the full media supply chain.

: Track and assess the carbon footprint of digital campaigns across the full media supply chain. Benchmarking placements : Compare the carbon efficiency of campaign strategies to inform more sustainable media-buying decisions.

: Compare the carbon efficiency of campaign strategies to inform more sustainable media-buying decisions. Strategic planning: Factor emissions data into campaign planning and optimization to align with internal priorities and business objectives.

Unique to DV, later this year, advertisers will be able to leverage DV Scibids AI™, DV’s dynamic activation technology, not only to optimize for business outcomes and cost efficiency, but also to shift ad investments toward more eco-friendly placements in real time, helping reduce the environmental impact of their digital campaigns.

Impact Plus has developed advanced, automated tools that help advertisers evaluate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across campaigns. This integration brings those insights directly into DV’s measurement ecosystem, unlocking better decision-making by combining media authentication and carbon impact evaluation.

"Reducing advertising’s environmental impact starts with evaluation,” said Vincent Villaret, CEO, Impact Plus. “Together with DoubleVerify, we’re helping brands embed sustainability into their digital strategies, making it easier to take action based on GHG emissions and media quality data.”

This release reinforces DV’s broader commitment to helping advertisers improve media quality and campaign performance while driving more sustainable outcomes at scale.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

About Impact Plus

Impact Plus is an award-winning sustaintech solution that enables digital advertising players to evaluate and reduce their environmental impact. Impact Plus builds new performance indicators and solutions to help this ecosystem to use GHG emissions and electricity consumption to inform their digital advertising strategy. A pioneer since 2020, Impact Plus supports brands and their agencies, to enable more sustainable media buying. Impact Plus also enables ad networks and adtech platforms equipping them with environmental impact evaluation solutions, which can be seamlessly integrated into their delivery systems. For more information about Impact Plus, visit www.weareimpactplus.com.