Tyfone, AFS Partner to Deliver Fraud Detection Software

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking solutions provider Tyfone today announced it has partnered with Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a trusted leader in fraud prevention solutions, to offer a user-friendly, proactive check and ACH fraud prevention solution for commercial accounts.

Despite rising check fraud, 65% of banks say fewer than half of treasury clients use Positive Pay solutions. The integration of AFS’s Positive Pay solution with Tyfone’s nFinia® Digital Banking Solution provides commercial clients enhanced security, customizable transaction rules and AI-driven analysis.

“Protecting business clients is a key priority for financial institutions. However, Positive Pay adoption remains low, despite rising check fraud,” said Jordan Bothwell, Chief Partnership Officer at AFS. “Together with Tyfone, we are providing banks and credit unions with a more secure, advanced digital banking solution, that prevents fraud, while still maintaining a frictionless experience.”

nFinia is an innovative, configurable platform designed to meet the evolving needs of both retail and commercial banking customers. AFS’s Positive Pay helps institutions secure cash flow while preventing fraud. The integrated solution empowers financial institutions to deliver a personalized, feature-rich commercial banking experience, while enhancing security.

“Protecting clients from financial threats means protecting your reputation, your customers and your future,” said Jared Kopelman, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Tyfone. “Financial institutions can’t afford to be reactive to fraud – they need to take a proactive and strategic approach when combatting bad actors. By partnering with AFS, we’re equipping our clients with powerful fraud prevention tools that ensure commercial clients can trust their institutions to safeguard their finances.”

About Advanced Fraud Solutions

Since 2007, Advanced Fraud Solutions has been the trusted leader in fraud prevention software, offering innovative tools to protect financial institutions and their clients from fraud. With a focus on detecting and preventing check, ACH, and wire fraud, AFS is relied on by over 1,000 institutions nationwide. For more information, visit www.advancedfraudsolutions.com.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U.S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.