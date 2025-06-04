European Watch Company Partners with Chubb to Offer Insurance Protection for Luxury Timepieces and Jewelry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--European Watch Company (EWC), the premier destination for luxury pre-owned timepieces, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Chubb, a world leader in insurance. The new collaboration, with one of the most trusted brands in the insurance industry, will make worldwide coverage available for EWC clients’ valuable watch collections.

With over 30 years of expertise in the luxury watch market, EWC has built a reputation of trust, integrity, and best-in-class service. Chubb, known for its superior customer experience and commitment to excellence, provides broad insurance coverage designed to help protect high value watches, jewelry, and other valuables. The partnership is powered by Chubb Studio, the company’s digital insurance integration platform, which promotes a seamless experience for EWC’s customers as well as speed-to-market capabilities and specialized support.

EWC’s new insurance offering, underwritten by Chubb, provides worldwide insurance coverage, subject to the policy’s coverage territory, with no deductible, including for loss, theft, damage, or even a mysterious disappearance. Coverage is based on the market value of each timepiece, with annual adjustments based on secondary market trends. Unlike standard homeowner’s policies that may cap coverage for watches and jewelry at a fraction of their worth, this specialized policy guarantees full insurance protection for the agreed insured amount, with claim payments of up to 150% of the policy limit, if applicable under the terms of the policy.

For collectors with seasoned portfolios, Chubb offers premium discounts on high value collections based on security measures used at home and while traveling. Appraisals are not required for watches under $100,000. Additionally, policyholders benefit from claim settlements options, allowing for repair, replace, or cash compensation for losses.

“Every day, we hear horror stories of entire collections being stolen, and we wanted to provide our clients with an ironclad way to protect their investments,” said Joshua Ganjei, CEO of European Watch Company. “Luxury watches are more than just timepieces; they represent history, craftsmanship, and an investment asset. With Chubb’s expertise and our dedication to the watch collecting community, we are offering a level of insurance protection that truly matches the importance of these pieces.”

The policy provides unmatched flexibility, ensuring that insurance coverage is tailored to the collector’s needs, whether they own a single treasured piece or an extensive collection.

“At Chubb, we understand the excitement and care that go into acquiring new jewelry and timepiece treasures,” said Amy McNeece, Head of Digital Consumer for Personal Risk Services at Chubb. “We are pleased to collaborate with European Watch Company to provide their clients with insurance coverage designed to help protect and safeguard their cherished collections from the unexpected.”

About European Watch Company

Founded in 1993 by Albert Ganjei, a computer scientist and engineer with a deep passion for horology, European Watch Company began with a modest collection of fine Swiss wristwatches priced between $800 and $2,000—at a time when the luxury timepiece market was still an emerging niche. From the beginning, the company’s mission has been to honor timeless craftsmanship and design over fleeting fashion trends, focusing exclusively on the most prestigious and respected watchmakers in the world.

Today, European Watch Company is proudly operated by Albert and his son Joshua Ganjei, continuing the tradition as a family-run business driven by a shared commitment to integrity, expertise, and personal service. What began as Albert’s vision has grown into one of the premier full-service watch retailers in the United States, maintaining the finest selection of timepieces from the most important manufacturers—including Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, A. Lange & Söhne, Breguet, Blancpain, F.P. Journe, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, IWC, Panerai, and many more.

Built on a philosophy that values relationships over transactions, European Watch Company has earned the trust and loyalty of a global clientele spanning more than 72 countries. The Ganjeis’ father-and-son leadership continues to shape a brand defined by excellence, authenticity, and genuine passion for horology—treating every customer like family.

European Watch Company remains dedicated to serving discerning collectors and enthusiasts who appreciate artistry, heritage, and the enduring legacy of fine watchmaking. Through their free European Watch Company app, available on IOS and Android, the company now offers seamless and trusted watch buying, selling, and trading services worldwide.

For more information, visit www.europeanwatch.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.