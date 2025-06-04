-

Availity and Vim Partner to Streamline Care Gap Notification and Closure Process

Multi-channel approach drives better provider engagement to help improve HEDIS® and Stars ratings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Availity®, the nation’s leading real-time health information network, and Vim, a leader in care orchestration for value-based care, have partnered to help payers streamline risk and quality care gap closure and reduce provider abrasion. The partnership leverages a multi-channel approach that surfaces action-oriented risk and quality gaps in providers’ electronic health record (EHR) workflow, allowing them to submit the required information quickly and securely, while at the point-of-care.

Achieving this level of efficiency with care gap closure is critical for payers, especially as they look to improve HEDIS® performance and Stars ratings. Many payers still rely on manual, paper-based processes to notify and address care gaps that place a heavy administrative burden on providers, resulting in low adoption and engagement.

Leveraging digital payer-provider collaboration and bidirectional EHR integration

For more than 20 years, Availity has been a leader in developing digital tools designed to reduce administrative waste and improve payer-provider engagement. Availity was the recipient of the KLAS Points of Light 2025 for its innovative digital tools within Availity’s multi-payer provider portal, which streamline quality and risk care gap reporting and closure.

“With Availity and Vim’s partnership, the power of this streamlined care gap closure process extends beyond the Availity portal to the EHR, allowing payers to capture the attention of providers closer to the point of care,” said Ashley Basile, Availity Clinical Chief Product Officer. “Vim seamlessly integrates care gap insights directly into EHR workflows, enabling healthcare providers to work more efficiently, while also enhancing patient outcomes and payer operations. Now Availity can be a one-stop shop for health plans looking maximize care gap closure via multiple provider destinations and workflow tools.”

A single source of truth for payers

In addition to reducing the administrative burden on providers, the partnership helps payers improve data integrity and reporting by capturing real-time care gap updates through both Vim Connect and Availity’s Essentials portal while continuously synchronizing care gap data.

“At Vim, we believe that the future of value-based care depends on meeting providers where they are: inside their workflow, not outside of it. Our expanded partnership with Availity turns that belief into action. By embedding real-time, bidirectional data exchange directly into EHRs, we're removing the friction that slows down care and creating scalable infrastructure for payers and providers to align. This is what seamless, connected healthcare looks like,” said Josh Stern, Chief Business Officer of Vim.

About Availity

Availity is the trusted partner for organizations seeking to realize the greatest value from clinical, administrative, and financial data. Positioned at the nexus of provider, health plan, and consumer health information, Availity develops scalable, innovative solutions for healthcare data acquisition, standardization, transparency, automation, and exchange. As one of the nation’s largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually—powering real-time collaboration in a dynamic, value-based care environment.

About Vim

Vim is a provider engagement platform for healthcare. Its flexible and scalable platform and unique and interactive integration layer unlock access to provider EHR workflows, allowing for the delivery of data, patient insights, and applications at the point of patient care. Vim’s partners can leverage Vim’s core applications or deploy their custom applications on top of Vim Connect – Vim’s in-EHR connectivity layer – accelerating time to market at reduced cost and improved flexibility. Digital health builders of all sizes, including national health plans, leading ACOs and MSOs, and tech companies, use Vim’s platform to connect with more than 50,000 providers. For more information, visit getvim.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
fuoco
availity@growwithfuoco.com

