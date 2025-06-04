JetBlue Travel Products Relaunches as Paisly, LLC, a Human-First Travel Services Company

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced the official launch of Paisly, LLC, formerly JetBlue Travel Products. The renaming marks a strategic milestone in JetBlue’s broader JetForward strategy, as Paisly evolves from an internal travel platform into a full-service, tech-enabled managed travel services company. With a mission to deliver personalized, human-first experiences, Paisly will now serve not only JetBlue customers but also those of other airlines, starting with a new collaboration with United Airlines, and is positioned to support a growing range of partners across the broader travel landscape.

The newly expanded relationship with United is a key proof point in Paisly’s growth. As part of the Blue Sky collaboration between JetBlue and United, Paisly will assume operation of United Airlines’ direct-to-consumer non-air travel products, including packages, hotels, rental cars, cruises, activities, and insurance – services previously outsourced to third-party providers. These offerings will now be managed through a United dedicated in-house team and powered by Paisly’s proprietary platform, bringing JetBlue’s white-glove model to a broader customer base.

This milestone also marks a significant moment in JetBlue’s evolution: JetBlue Travel Products is now Paisly, LLC, reflecting the company’s transition from a single-brand travel platform to a full-service, tech-enabled managed travel services provider. Paisly currently powers JetBlue’s broader portfolio of non-air ancillary offerings and is preparing to onboard and support United’s ancillary travel products under the new collaboration. The company remains committed to delivering personalized, human-first experiences across every step of the travel journey.

“This is more than a name change, it’s a statement of who we’ve become,” said Jamie Perry, President, Paisly. “What started as a vacation packaging arm for JetBlue has grown into a high-growth tech enabled travel services provider purpose-built with the airline industry in mind. We’re not just a tech stack. We’re a full service partner that combines smart personalization with human support. Customers don’t want to have to manage reservations and chase confirmations. Paisly takes care of all that for them and more. Partnering with United is a strong validation of the model we’ve built.”

A Human-First, Tech-Enabled Travel Experience

Paisly, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JetBlue Airways Corporation, manages all travel services in-house – from hotel contracting and marketing to customer care. The platform’s standout differentiator is its 24/7 Helpful Humans team, delivering proactive, high-touch support throughout the customer journey.

Built to serve the needs of the airline industry, Paisly’s platform delivers personalized offers based on real-time behavior and context, seamlessly integrating with loyalty programs to support both earning and redemption. Whether travelers are booking hotels, rental cars, activities, or travel bags, they can expect a consistent, high-quality experience anchored in three core pillars: great products powered by innovative tech and personalized recommendations, exceptional customer service, and unbeatable value through deep loyalty program integration. These pillars set Paisly apart and continue to guide its growth across current airline partnerships and future business partners.

Paisly, LLC is a tech-enabled managed travel services company that is committed to delivering personalized, human-first experiences at scale. Paisly, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JetBlue Airways Corporation, leverages a proprietary technology platform that is purpose-built for the airline industry, and delivers personalized travel offers based on customer behavior and real-time context.

Unlike traditional platforms, Paisly manages all services in-house, from hotel partnerships and marketing to customer care, ensuring a seamless experience. Its model is built on three core pillars: great products powered by innovative tech, exceptional customer service delivered by its 24/7 Helpful Humans team and Insider Experience program, and unbeatable value through personalized recommendations. With over 300 dedicated crewmembers, Paisly is redefining how travelers research, plan, book, and enjoy their trips – making every journey better.

