Capital One-Backed Atmosfy Launches 10% Cash Back on Travel and Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmosfy, the leading video platform for reviewing live dining, nightlife, and travel experiences, today announced the launch of the All-Access Pass by Atmosfy, an in-app rewards engine that markets travel, experiences and more. Following a recent investment from Capital One Ventures, the new rewards engine will continue the company’s mission of powering the next generation of real-world discovery.

All-Access Pass features Expedia-powered hotel inventory and brand integrations across dining, nightlife, and experiences. Atmosfy users now earn 10% cash back on over 3.5 million global properties, plus access to curated perks from marquee partners, including Tock.

“As the go-to platform for Gen Z discovery, we’re proud to partner with the world’s largest travel brands like Capital One, Tock, and Expedia to unlock meaningful savings across hotels, restaurants, and experiences,” said Michael Ebel, Founder & CEO of Atmosfy. “We’re not just helping users find where to go, we’re helping them save when they get there. Atmosfy is fueling global experiences, offering inspiration, connection, and rewards that help the next generation experience more of the world.”

To date, over 250 million experiences have been discovered on Atmosfy across 10,000 cities and 150 countries. As the leading video discovery platform for Gen Z travelers, Atmosfy is redefining how the next generation explores the world by favoring immersive, authentic video content over static reviews. Gen Z already contributes over $150 billion annually to the global travel market, and Atmosfy helps brands convert this high-intent audience at scale.

According to Atmosfy’s latest State of the Market report, Gen Z’s travel decisions are accelerating toward social-first, video-led platforms that blur the lines between inspiration and action. Users are three times more likely to make a purchase after watching video content, and 56% say they rely on friends and creators to guide real-world decisions. That behavior is translating into more spontaneous travel patterns – over 30% of Gen Z travelers now book flights less than a week in advance, and 44% make last-minute hotel bookings.

As planning cycles shrink, Atmosfy’s All-Access Pass rewards real-time discovery with instant perks and builds long-term loyalty around the creators, content, and communities Gen Z trusts. With travel bookings on Atmosfy up 3x year-over-year in 2025, Gen Z increasingly prioritizes spontaneous and video-led decision-making. The platform expects this growth to accelerate through 2026 as more users unlock real-world savings and brands embrace performance-based campaigns driven by social discovery.

Atmosfy is actively expanding its global partner network to make millions of experiences instantly bookable on the platform while also offering rewards through the All-Access Pass to the platform’s engaged audience. With marquee partners like Capital One, Expedia, and Tock already on board, Atmosfy is shaping the next generation of travel and commerce and delivering unmatched savings, reach, and loyalty.

To explore partnership opportunities, visit atmosfy.io or reach out to partnerships@atmosfy.io.

About Atmosfy

Atmosfy is the leading video discovery platform for Gen Z travel, dining, and experiences, spanning over 250 million discoveries across 10,000 cities and 150 countries. The company is backed by venture firms including Redpoint Ventures, Village Global, Canaan Partners, Industry Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, Palm Tree Crew, and others. Learn more at atmosfy.io.