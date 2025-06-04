AECOM awarded global U.S. Air Force contract to support environmental programs

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been selected by the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) to deliver global architecture and engineering services through a multiple award task order contract (MATOC) under an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity framework. The contract supports a wide range of environmental initiatives, including restoration, conservation, planning, and environmental quality for the U.S. Air Force and other federal agencies.

“Our team is honored to support the Air Force’s mission with innovative, sustainable solutions that address complex environmental challenges around the world,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “This contract reflects the trust our federal partners place in AECOM’s technical excellence and ability to deliver. It strengthens our role in helping protect natural resources while supporting operational readiness across global installations.”

Under this MATOC, AECOM will provide comprehensive environmental services to the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, AFCEC, and various Department of Defense and federal stakeholders. Services will span the full project lifecycle—from planning, assessment and investigation to construction-phase design and long-term operations and management support.

“AECOM is proud to continue supporting the U.S. Air Force with our industry-leading, integrated environmental and engineering expertise that aligns with national security and sustainability goals,” said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global Environment business. “This contract exemplifies the rising demand for resilient, future-ready infrastructure that addresses both national security imperatives and environmental sustainability.”

The contract ceiling is $1.5 billion, with services to be delivered over a five-year base period and a five-year option period.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2024. Learn more at aecom.com.

