HELIOS Partners with NHL Rising Star Matthew Knies to Revolutionize Youth Sports Training

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HELIOS, a leader in sports technology innovation, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies. This collaboration aims to redefine youth sports training, starting with ice hockey player development, by delivering performance data, personalized insights, and automated shift video to players and coaches.

“HELIOS has completely changed the landscape for developing youth hockey players. I’m excited to work with HELIOS and drive the game forward.” -Matthew Knies Share

As the youth sports industry evolves, with projections estimating a market size of $70 billion by 2030, the demand for individualized training solutions has never been higher. HELIOS stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering cutting-edge technologies that empower young athletes to reach their full potential.

Matthew Knies, known for his relentless work ethic and explosive approach to the game, embodies the synergy between athletic excellence and sports science. His partnership with HELIOS underscores a shared commitment to fostering the next generation of athletes through innovative training methodologies.

“When I was younger there wasn't any way to track what I was doing. I always dreamed of having something like this,” Knies said. “Now, HELIOS has completely changed the landscape for developing youth hockey players. I’m excited to work with HELIOS and drive the game forward.”

HELIOS’ platform leverages cutting edge AI-wearable technology to provide objective insights on skating performance, enabling athletes and coaches to optimize training and development . This approach not only enhances performance but also prioritizes injury prevention and individualized athlete development.

“Matthew’s development pathway aligns perfectly with our mission,” stated Bill Near, CEO of HELIOS. “Together, we’re setting a new standard for how young athletes train and grow in their respective sports.”

About HELIOS

HELIOS is the leading wearable technology and data platform for ice hockey, providing coaches, players, and parents with unmatched insight into on-ice performance. Trusted across programs at all levels, from elite youth to professional, HELIOS is redefining how development is measured and achieved.

About Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies is a forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs and one of the NHL’s most promising young players. A standout in the USHL and at the University of Minnesota, he earned All-American honors and helped Team USA win gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship. Off the ice, Knies is dedicated to helping young athletes train smarter and reach their potential.