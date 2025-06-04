AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company and Travelers Insurance Company of Canada Following Announced Sale to Definity Financial Corporation; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Various Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) of The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company (Dominion). At the same time, AM Best has downgraded the FSR to A+ (Superior) from A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICR to “aa-” (Superior) from “aa+” (Superior) of Travelers Insurance Company of Canada (TICC). In addition. AM Best has placed Dominion’s Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with developing implications, while AM Best has placed TICC under review with negative implications. Dominion and TICC are domiciled in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The ratings of Dominion reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings of TICC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) (NYSE: TRV) announced that it signed an agreement to sell the personal insurance business and most of the commercial insurance business of Travelers Canada, which include Dominion and TICC, to Definity Financial Corporation. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The announcement has triggered the removal of the TRV lift from Dominion and TICC, which have been placed under review, and while Dominion will have developing implications, TICC will have negative implications as a result of the higher rating compared with the rating of the new parent company at close. AM Best will continue to monitor events related to this transaction and provide updates as conditions warrant.

