IPVanish Teams Up with the URC to Strengthen Digital Defences

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPVanish, a leading consumer cybersecurity service, today announced a landmark partnership with the United Rugby Championship. This first-of-its-kind collaboration brings cybersecurity to the forefront of professional rugby, launching the “First line of defence” campaign to promote digital safety across the sport's global fanbase.

IPVanish will help promote and support the role of the league’s Television Match Officials which will enhance how decisions are communicated to fans both in the stadium and watching at home. The partnership will also feature prominent branding across URC broadcasts and events, co-branded digital content, and an awareness initiative aimed at educating fans and teams about protecting themselves online — just like they protect themselves on the field.

Subbu Sthanu, IPVanish General Manager, said: “Whether it’s on the pitch or online, everyone needs to protect their home. This partnership allows us to connect with a passionate, tech-savvy audience and drive home the importance of security and privacy in everyday life.”

Martin Anayi, United Rugby Championship CEO, said: “IPVanish has a global outlook and a commitment to excellence in the world of cybersecurity and through the development of a distinctive set of rights we aim to demonstrate how innovation can unlock new opportunities to advance the sport.

“The Television Match Official (TMO) system has become a pivotal aspect of modern rugby, enhancing the fan experience and underscoring the sport's determination to provide precision and fairness when it comes to key decisions on the pitch. Working closer with tech-based partners will also foster greater opportunities to enhance our business as a league and support our clubs with their own sporting and business goals."

The United Rugby Championship, featuring teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales, shares IPVanish’s dedication to excellence and a global outlook. The league’s commitment to fostering competition, community, and integrity aligns perfectly with IPVanish’s mission to provide trusted and reliable security solutions worldwide.

The partnership kicks off ahead of the upcoming URC 25/26 season, with more details on exclusive content, fan engagement, and special offers coming soon.

About IPVanish

IPVanish, a Ziff Davis company, is an award-winning cybersecurity and VPN provider dedicated to internet safety, digital privacy, and online freedom. Through innovative, user-first tools and technology, IPVanish empowers people to take control of their online experiences and browse with confidence. To learn more, visit www.ipvanish.com.

About the United Rugby Championship

The United Rugby Championship (URC) is an elite club rugby tournament spread across five countries containing over 350 international players and some of the world’s most famous teams.

A total of 16 teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales play in a league format over 18 weekends to decide which eight sides qualify for the Play-Offs. After the Quarter-Final and Semi-Final stages, two teams compete in the annual URC Grand Final to decide that season’s champion.

The URC has seen huge audience growth since 2021 where over 120 million fans have watched the drama unfold in the first three seasons. The hook for fans to go to stadiums or watch on-screen is the competitiveness, unpredictability and thrilling rugby of URC combined with unique match-day experiences and industry-leading social content that is being produced season after season.