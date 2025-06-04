Phenom Announces Expanded Partnership with SAP; Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience is Now an SAP Endorsed App on the SAP Store

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenom, an applied AI company specializing in human resources, announced today its Intelligent Talent Experience platform is now an SAP Endorsed App, available on the SAP Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a distinct category of solutions within SAP’s partner ecosystem. These apps solve key customer challenges that provide additional value to offer holistic business solutions and bring out the best in every business.

Phenom helps transform recruiting for businesses that use SAP SuccessFactors solutions through hyper-personalized, AI-powered experiences and automated workflows that attract, engage and hire talent more efficiently — all while leveraging a certified integration with their existing SAP SuccessFactors infrastructure. The interconnected ecosystem empowers organizations to secure higher-quality talent faster while improving the candidate experience and boosting recruiter and hiring manager efficiency from first touchpoint to final hire. For example:

A major biopharmaceutical company reduced job application time from 20 minutes to under 5 minutes, achieving 75% faster completion rates and cutting time-to-source winning candidates from 25 days to just 12 days.

A large retail chain doubled hiring volume to 60,000 people annually, reduced time to fill by 6 days, cut advertising spend by 50%, and built a 2 million candidate talent pool with an 85% application conversion rate.

A multi-national dental technology company saved 459 hours through automation in one quarter, processed 42,833 hiring status changes via automated workflows, and saved 144 scheduling hours with AI-powered interview coordination.

A national postal service increased candidate traffic by 40%, achieved 79% application conversion rates, and reduced application time by 88% (from 30 minutes to under 4 minutes) while successfully scaling to hire 40,000 seasonal workers in just 6-8 weeks.

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers,” said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. “We applaud Phenom on achieving SAP endorsed app status for its Intelligent Talent Experience platform. Phenom is positioned to help our customers deliver an AI-first strategy with automated and integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges and delivering outcomes.”

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results.

Phenom integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting helping customers to:

Meet high-volume hiring needs : Conversational AI and recruiter automation workflows drive applicant conversions and improve hiring pipeline by sourcing, screening, scheduling interviews, and providing instant candidate support.

: Conversational AI and recruiter automation workflows drive applicant conversions and improve hiring pipeline by sourcing, screening, scheduling interviews, and providing instant candidate support. Automate hiring processes : Talent CRM and AI-powered recruiter efficiency tools like AI Fit Scores and Automated Interview Scheduling, help discover and engage best-fit talent while eliminating coordination bottlenecks and streamlining recruiter workflows.

: Talent CRM and AI-powered recruiter efficiency tools like AI Fit Scores and Automated Interview Scheduling, help discover and engage best-fit talent while eliminating coordination bottlenecks and streamlining recruiter workflows. Optimize the candidate experience : Hyper-personalized career sites attract, engage, and convert qualified applicants with dynamic content and behavior-based job recommendations, while an integrated Hosted Apply process enables candidates to complete applications with minimal friction in just a few clicks.

: Hyper-personalized career sites attract, engage, and convert qualified applicants with dynamic content and behavior-based job recommendations, while an integrated Hosted Apply process enables candidates to complete applications with minimal friction in just a few clicks. Nurture and engage talent: Events, Campaigns, SMS & 1:1 Messaging provide recruiters flexibility in meeting candidates where they are to maintain interest and drive conversion throughout the pipeline with automated follow-up sequences.

“We’re incredibly proud to achieve SAP endorsed app status to help SAP SuccessFactors users achieve more,” said Saumil Gandhi, SVP, Corporate Development at Phenom. “While we already have over a hundred customers using our integrated platform to transform their talent practices, this new certification will help us reach and transform even more of the SAP ecosystem.”

With Phenom, candidates can find and choose the right job faster, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimize hiring, managers build stronger-performing teams, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Agentic AI and Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

