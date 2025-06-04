Rowland.ai Joins American Association of Professional Landmen Affinity Vendor Group to Deliver AI-Powered Innovation to Landmen

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rowland.ai, the industry’s first AI-powered assistant purpose-built for land professionals, is proud to join the American Association of Professional Landmen’s Affinity Vendor Group to enable an exciting new benefit for its members. This affiliation marks a significant milestone in the evolution of AI tools for the energy and land industries, offering professionals a trusted, field-tested solution that enhances productivity without compromising expertise or compliance.

Rowland makes artificial intelligence accessible for all who work in the land profession in energy. Share

“A key motivating factor for creating Rowland was to democratize the use of artificial intelligence and make it accessible for all who work in the land profession in energy,” said Blake Susman, Founder of Rowland and CEO of Paramount, a brokerage that has supported over $25B in deals. “We built Rowland because generic AI tools couldn’t effectively understand the nuances of energy landwork and generate workflows that appeal to land professionals the most. Now, through the affiliation with AAPL, we’re putting AI into the hands of professionals to work smarter, faster and with greater confidence.”

Rowland.ai blends cutting-edge AI with deep domain expertise, offering powerful features like:

Division Order Title Opinion (DOTO) analysis and curative document drafting

and curative document drafting Handwriting transcription for historical land documents

for historical land documents Instant lease analysis and title data extraction

and title data extraction Bulk document processing and workflow automation

Expert-trained responses aligned with state-specific rules and industry best practices

aligned with state-specific rules and industry best practices Continuous improvement to ensure that the most proficient AI resources are utilized

What sets Rowland apart is its team — a unique blend of land professionals and top-tier AI engineers, including alumni from Google, Meta, NASA and Harvard. The tool is continuously trained on land-specific knowledge and integrates directly into daily workflows, helping landmen and dealmakers reclaim hours each week.

Rowland subscribers who are members of AAPL receive a discount that enhances the value of their AAPL membership and allows them to gain access to the most cutting-edge resource in the land profession. It’s already transforming workflows for enterprise clients and individual professionals alike.

“AAPL is excited to welcome Rowland to our Affinity Vendor Group, offering services created by landmen and designed specifically for the energy industry to our members at a discounted rate,” said Nancy McCaskell, CPL, president of AAPL.

About Rowland.ai

Rowland.ai is a purpose-built AI assistant for land professionals. Created by a global team of AI experts and land specialists, Rowland combines deep industry knowledge with advanced technology to streamline workflows, reduce manual work, and support smarter dealmaking. Learn more at www.rowland.ai.

About AAPL

Founded in 1955, AAPL is the land profession’s trusted resource for support, ethical standards of practice, career advancement and legislative advocacy. With close to 12,000 members, AAPL serves as a guiding resource to support landmen as they continue their education in our ever-evolving world. Learn more about AAPL at landman.org, and for more information about AAPL’s Affinity Vendor Group, visit landman.org/resources/member-resources/discounts.