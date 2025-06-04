Fortifying Brand Identity: GMO GlobalSign Introduces Verified Mark Certificates for Secure Email Authentication and Brand Trust

BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GMO GlobalSign, Inc. a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity security, digital signing and IoT solutions, today launched its line of Verified Mark Certificates. GMO GlobalSign’s Verified Mark Certificates (VMC) provide authentication and verification for email senders, ensuring that email recipients readily recognize trusted brands, fostering confidence in opening their emails. As part of the launch, GlobalSign is also announcing a partnership with Valimail, the leading automated email authentication solutions provider. GlobalSign is partnering with Valimail to enable their customers to achieve automated DMARC enforcement, a requirement for implementing Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), thereby protecting email domains from unauthorized use.

“While email spam is not new, businesses today must still combat it in addition to serious email-based attacks. With our new offering, companies now have a better way to protect their brands by using this product,” said Ashish Dhiman, Product Manager, GMO Share

According to a November 19, 2024, report by Statista, 240 million emails are exchanged every minute worldwide and SoPro's The State of Prospecting 2024 report found that 67% of B2B buyers prefer to be contacted via email. In parallel, a new report by pen testing company Astra says that 3.4 billion emails are malicious. Much of this activity is fueled by the growth of Artificial Intelligence tools. Clearly, enterprises have a need to ensure their messages have, in fact, securely reached their customers, and that bad actors are not spoofing them. GMO GlobalSign’s new VMC solution helps solve this problem by ensuring that – with seamless authentication, enhanced trustworthiness, and improved deliverability – email communications will have a much higher rate of success of reaching intended recipients.

“Valimail ensures only authorized email displays a GlobalSign customer’s logo, letting recipients know the email is authentic,” said Kevin Dunne, COO of Valimail. “Through this partnership, GlobalSign’s clients protect their email and brand, while increasing brand visibility, trust, and customer engagement. This partnership ensures a streamlined path to robust email authentication and brand protection.”

“While email spam is not new, businesses today must still combat it in addition to serious email-based attacks. With our new offering, companies now have a better way to protect their brands by using this product,” said Ashish Dhiman, Product Manager, GMO GlobalSign. “The introduction of VMC adds another product to our portfolio by providing certified and trusted email messages for any organization.”

Dhiman added: “Our newly established partnership with Valimail is an important part of the story due to DMARC being a critical part of the Verified Mark Certificate solution. By working closely with them, GlobalSign customers using our Verified Mark solution will better protect their emails from attacks such as spoofing.”

Once an organization’s identity is verified, a Verified Mark Certificate is issued for their domain and logo, serving as proof of authenticity. Emails sent by verified senders are signed using cryptographic methods. Recipients' email clients then verify the sender's identity against the VMC, displaying their logo as a visual indicator to signify that the email is from a trusted source. To use a Verified Mark Certificate a company must possess a registered logo.

The Benefits of GMO GlobalSign’s new Verified Mark Certificates are numerous.

Enhanced Trust: VMCs instill confidence in recipients by verifying the authenticity of email senders, reducing the risk of falling victim to phishing attacks.

VMCs instill confidence in recipients by verifying the authenticity of email senders, reducing the risk of falling victim to phishing attacks. Improved Deliverability: Emails bearing VMCs are more likely to reach recipients' inboxes instead of being filtered out as spam, ensuring better deliverability rates. To make sure that their email messages are delivered and not tagged as junk or spam, and better chances of their message being read and delivered.

Emails bearing VMCs are more likely to reach recipients' inboxes instead of being filtered out as spam, ensuring better deliverability rates. To make sure that their email messages are delivered and not tagged as junk or spam, and better chances of their message being read and delivered. Brand Protection: VMCs safeguard your brand reputation by demonstrating a commitment to security and authenticity in email communications.

VMCs safeguard your brand reputation by demonstrating a commitment to security and authenticity in email communications. Compliance Assurance : VMCs help organizations meet security standards and regulatory requirements, ensuring compliance with industry regulations such as DMARC.

: VMCs help organizations meet security standards and regulatory requirements, ensuring compliance with industry regulations such as DMARC. Positive User Experience: By fostering trust and security in email interactions, VMCs contribute to a positive user experience, enhancing overall satisfaction and engagement.

To learn more about GMO GlobalSign’s new Verified Mark Certificates, visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/verified-mark-certificate

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world’s most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, K.K. a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.