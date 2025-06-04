Nex and Zumba Announce Partnership to Bring Fitness Fun from the Studio to the Living Room

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nex, the leading motion technology and entertainment company, today announced a partnership with Zumba®, the global dance-fitness phenomenon, that will make physical fitness enjoyable, accessible and engaging for people of all ages and abilities.

Launching this August on Nex Playground, the active play system that gets families moving, Nex and Zumba will be introducing a first-of-its-kind fitness experience that combines immersive motion tracking with gamified scoring and progression. Developed with Zumba’s globally recognized brand and content, this title will bring the studio experience to living rooms everywhere as a part of the ongoing partnership between the brands. This partnership highlights that Nex’s breakout product, Nex Playground, goes beyond kids’ games to become a true lifestyle choice, weaving active play into families' daily routine.

“Our partnership with Zumba is all about bringing their world-class dance-fitness experience into living rooms everywhere,” said David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex. “This collaboration is about more than just exercise–it’s about creating joyful, shared moments that get the whole family moving together. At Nex, we’re always developing new experiences with our full community in mind–because healthy screentime isn’t just for kids, it’s for everyone.”

“This partnership will allow us to expand the Zumba experience beyond the studio, making it more accessible and engaging for families,” said Carolina Moraes, Chief Marketing Officer of Zumba. “At Zumba, we want to make exercise feel less like a chore and more like a fun, social activity. By combining our infectious rhythms and easy-to-follow choreography with Nex’s innovative motion technology, we’re transforming how people of all ages experience fitness and fun at home!”

The new fitness experience, available exclusively on Nex Playground, will let users unlock new songs, styles, and dance moves while progressing through increasingly challenging routines. By combining Zumba’s engaging content with Nex Playground’s advanced AI motion tracking technology, this partnership will offer the best at-home Zumba® experience yet. With Nex’s focus on simple setup, reliable tracking, and real-time gamified feedback and scoring, Zumba® on Nex Playground will turn users’ workouts into a high-energy dance party, all the while giving them credit for every step and every move.

Nex Playground is a controller-free console designed for families with young kids, making active, communal play more accessible and engaging than ever. Fully motion-powered gameplay means body movements are used rather than controllers, getting players to get off the couch and making physical activity fun for all ages. Additionally, Nex Playground is kidSAFE+ COPPA certified, with no internet connectivity, online interactions, ads, and in-game purchases, making it a standout family gaming option. All data stays local to the device, and the system comes with a built-in camera cover, highlighting Nex’s commitment to privacy and safety. The company just met a major milestone of selling over 200,000 units, and Nex Playground is gaining serious traction as a top choice for family gaming.

Families interested in purchasing Nex Playground can find the console on Amazon as well as in Best Buy®, Target® and Walmart® online and select retail stores nationwide. Store availability can be found at https://nexplayground.com/stores.

About Nex

Nex is helping families reconnect with the joy of movement through fun, social, and interactive content that’s accessible to all ages. Its award-winning Nex Playground active play system launched in December 2023, is designed in California, manufactured by Skyworth, a leader in home entertainment, and is powered by an Amlogic premium AI chip. With Nex Playground, cutting-edge AI and computer vision technologies are used to merge digital and physical worlds, immersing players in the experience using their natural body movement. Games range from original sports and fitness titles to educational games and titles in collaboration with Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, Fruit Ninja, and more. Since its founding, Nex has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has received RedDot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards. Nex Playground is also kidSAFE+ COPPA certified, highlighting the company’s firm stance on privacy and safety for kids and families.

To learn more, visit https://www.nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About Zumba Fitness, LLC

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded dance fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 185 countries. Zumba® blends world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves – mind, body and soul. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG Nation®, where music acts as the main motivator. In 2023, Zumba launched CIRCL Mobility®, a revolutionary new program designed to unlock the body's full potential through flexibility, breathwork, and mobility exercises. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, VR +MR experiences, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.