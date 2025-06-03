-

Resecurity and Nexus Technologies Partnered to Accelerate Managed Security Services (MSS)

LOS ANGELES & MAKATI, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a global leader in cybersecurity and threat intelligence, and Nexus Technologies Inc., a next-generation technology solutions provider, announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance cybersecurity capabilities and promote digital resilience across public and private sectors.

The official MoU signing ceremony took place at The Nexus Center, bringing together senior executives and cybersecurity experts from both organizations. The agreement establishes a framework for long-term collaboration to address rapidly evolving cyber threats and enhance cyber threat intelligence sharing, training, and incident response.

Under the terms of the MoU, Resecurity and Nexus Technologies Inc. will:

  • Promote advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored to regional and industry-specific challenges.
  • Share threat intelligence and best practices to support proactive cyber defense strategies.
  • Provide joint training and awareness programs to elevate cyber hygiene among businesses and government institutions.
  • Collaborate in key areas such as AI-driven threat detection, digital forensics, and critical infrastructure protection.

Ben Ouano, COO (APAC) of Resecurity, stated:
"This partnership with Nexus Technologies Inc., marks a strategic milestone in our global mission to strengthen cybersecurity resilience. By combining our threat intelligence expertise with Nexus Technologies regional presence and innovation capabilities, we are creating a force multiplier that will help organizations stay ahead of cyber threats."

Lionel Ting, Vice President of Nexus Technologies Inc., added:
"Cybersecurity is no longer a siloed challenge—it requires global collaboration and knowledge sharing. Our MoU with Resecurity demonstrates our commitment to protecting our clients through innovation, intelligence, and strategic alliances."

Benefits of the MoU for Cybersecurity Initiatives

The MoU fosters a collaborative ecosystem where expertise, intelligence, and resources are pooled to combat cybercrime. This partnership:

  • Accelerates access to real-time threat intelligence, enabling quicker threat identification and mitigation.
  • Enhances digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) preparedness, reducing recovery time and impact on business operations.
  • Improves compliance and risk management through shared expertise on global cybersecurity standards and frameworks.
  • Strengthens cybersecurity workforce development through expert-led training and certification initiatives.

As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, this MoU reflects a proactive and unified approach to protecting digital ecosystems in a connected world.

About Resecurity®

Resecurity is a U.S.-based cybersecurity company delivering a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Recognized for its innovation and advanced threat detection capabilities, Resecurity serves Fortune 500 companies and government agencies worldwide.

About Nexus Technologies Inc.

Nexus Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure. Headquartered in Makati, Philippines, Nexus Technologies Inc., empowers enterprises across Asia and beyond with scalable, secure, and smart technology solutions.

Contacts

Shawn Loveland
press@resecurity.com

