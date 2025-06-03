-

Smartsheet and PwC UK Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Business Transformation at Scale

PwC to apply industry expertise to help its clients leverage Smartsheet’s platform to manage projects, programmes, and processes at scale

BELLEVUE, Wash. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet, the AI-powered enterprise-grade work management platform, announced a strategic collaboration with PwC UK, a leader in professional services, that will empower PwC's clients to streamline complex business transformation initiatives with Smartsheet technology. The relationship, which was detailed today at the Smartsheet Summit in London, is launching with a strong pipeline of enterprises, including the UK’s largest transportation infrastructure organisation, and will initially focus on the UK Public Sector and Financial Services markets.

Through this collaboration, PwC will apply its deep industry expertise to help its clients leverage Smartsheet’s platform, which manages projects, programmes, and processes at scale, to achieve their business objectives. By combining Smartsheet’s secure, scalable platform with PwC’s advisory services, clients will gain enhanced agility, foster seamless collaboration, and streamline critical project management processes across diverse industries.

“At Smartsheet, we empower enterprises to achieve more by transforming how work gets done,” said Eva Schoenleitner, Vice President, Worldwide Partnerships, Smartsheet. “The collaboration with PwC marks a significant milestone in delivering on that promise. By leveraging Smartsheet’s powerful capabilities, we enable PwC to help their clients build sophisticated project and portfolio management solutions that drive efficiency and clarity. Our collaboration will accelerate productivity and drive meaningful change for organisations navigating complex transformations.”

“Organisations today really are under tremendous pressure to respond to fast-moving disruption, demonstrate agility in the way they solve problems and bring intelligence, not pretty pictures, to decision-makers,” said Michael Cooch, Partner, Global Portfolio, Programme and Project Management Lead for PwC. “In our latest CEO Survey, nearly half of business leaders said their companies won’t be viable in a decade without fundamental transformation. Our work with Smartsheet brings a powerful and flexible set of tools directly into the hands of our clients, giving them the structure, visibility and decision-support that they’re desperate for to drive real transformation. It’s a great collaboration that can enable businesses to turn strategy into action—confidently and at scale.”

This strategic collaboration underscores Smartsheet’s and PwC’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering global, transformative outcomes for enterprises.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is an AI-powered, enterprise-grade modern work management platform trusted by companies across the globe, including more than 85% of the Fortune 500. The category pioneer and market leader, Smartsheet delivers powerful solutions fueling performance and driving the next wave of innovation. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 149 countries with more than 370,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

