Indeed Partners with Udemy to Empower Job Seekers with In-Demand Skills

The collaboration offers professionals worldwide access to a curated ecosystem where newly acquired skills translate into targeted career opportunities. Udemy learners will receive special pricing for career services through Indeed, such as resume reviews and coaching, while job seekers on Indeed who are new to Udemy can access in-demand skills content as part of Udemy’s subscription plans (free for 30 days).

“When the right skills and opportunity meet, something truly incredible and career-changing can happen, but connecting those dots in a practical way can be challenging,” said Genefa Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer at Udemy. “Udemy helps job seekers quickly identify and develop specific skills employers are looking for, positioning them as ideal candidates in a competitive market. Our new partnership with Indeed embodies our commitment to helping professionals develop new skills that can translate into tangible career opportunities. This is a must in a world where AI is reshaping job descriptions faster than you can refresh your resume.”

"At Indeed, our mission is to help people get jobs," said Filipo Bonsanti, VP of Global Marketing & Partnerships at Indeed. "Through our partnership with Udemy, we’re giving job seekers and professionals access to a vast catalogue of courses to build the in-demand skills they need to grow – whether it’s staying ahead with AI or building core soft skills. By working together, we’re helping more people take the next step in their careers and shaping a workforce that’s ready for what’s next."

From Learning to Earning: Learn Skills on Udemy and Get Hired on Indeed

This strategic alliance empowers professionals to gain the essential skills necessary to advance their career journeys. Millions of job seekers using Indeed can leverage Udemy’s AI-enabled reskilling platform to focus on the right job roles based on their skillset, and transform their overall professional trajectory. This partnership will enable professionals to:

Develop In-Demand Technical and Soft Skills: Indeed users new to Udemy can enjoy 30 days of free, unlimited access to over 12,000 courses in the Personal Plan, covering technical, business, and soft skills – an ideal starting point for career advancement. Build AI Fluency: Udemy’s Personal Plan offers 800 courses dedicated to strengthening AI-related skills – from AI fundamentals, such as prompt engineering, to tool-specific courses by job role and personas. Leverage Curated Learning Experiences: Udemy recently added Career Accelerators to its Personal Plan subscription to help professionals gain practical, job-ready skills for in-demand roles. Each Accelerator combines top-rated courses, hands-on projects, and interview preparation to ensure learners build technical expertise and business acumen to succeed in the job market. The initial Accelerators focus on today’s most sought-after roles such as Data Scientist, Full Stack Web Developer, and more, with additional accelerators and languages being added soon.

Indeed users new to Udemy can enjoy 30 days of free, unlimited access to over 12,000 courses in the Personal Plan, covering technical, business, and soft skills – an ideal starting point for career advancement. Create Skills-Matched Job Applications: Professionals can apply for in-demand job opportunities on Indeed that match the skills and certification content covered in Udemy courses, which can increase the chances of landing interviews.

Professionals can apply for in-demand job opportunities on Indeed that match the skills and certification content covered in Udemy courses, which can increase the chances of landing interviews. Utilize Career Development Services: Professionals in the U.S. will also have access to special pricing on Indeed Career Services, including live resume reviews, interview preparation, and personalized career counseling, to ensure job seekers showcase their skills effectively to potential employers.

