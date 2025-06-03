Rubrik Expands Use of AMD EPYC CPUs to Enhance and Accelerate AI-Ready Cloud Deployment

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubrik, a leading cyber security company, today announced it is integrating AMD EPYC™ processors across Rubrik's data security platform. By using AMD EPYC processors, Rubrik can deliver cost-effective, power-efficient and AI-ready solutions for enterprise customers while expanding deployment options in cloud environments.

Shifts in Enterprise Computing

This strategic expansion reflects a broader market shift in enterprise computing. With organizations moving from on-premises to cloud environments and the appetite for AI-powered solutions growing, organizations are increasingly embracing AMD technology for mission-critical workloads, particularly among financial services leaders and other security-conscious organizations. According to Rubrik’s recent 2025 State of Data Security report, 90% of IT leaders say they are managing distributed hybrid environments.

“The transition from exclusively on-premises to hybrid on-premises and cloud environments is among the most important events in the history of business computing,” said Rubrik co-founder and CTO, Arvind Nithrakashyap. “As we look to the future, we plan to lead with AMD technology in our upcoming product generations, responding to market demand and the clear advantages in performance efficiency."

Lower TCO Without Compromise

In order to meet growing customer demand for lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) without the compromise of performance or security, Rubrik is building on a relationship that began in 2018 with the E1000 appliance and currently includes nearly 50% of Cloud Native Protection being run on AMD instances in AWS, Azure and GCP with more support continuously being added.

Rubrik is now planning to significantly expand AMD EPYC processor availability across its third-party hardware ecosystem, with solutions currently available on Dell and HPE platforms, and a Cisco-based solution launching in the coming quarter.

Rubrik has two cloud offerings--Cloud Native Protection and Rubrik Cloud Cluster. Today, ~50% of Cloud Native Protection runs on AMD instances in AWS, Azure and GCP. Rubrik is adding AMD instance support to Rubrik Cloud Cluster in AWS, Azure, GCP and OCI by the end of July.

"Our customers are increasingly requesting AMD powered solutions to optimize both their capital expenditures and long-term operational costs," said Nithrakashyap. "By expanding our AMD offerings, we're delivering on our commitment to customer choice while addressing critical requirements around cost efficiency and sustainability in data centers."

"AMD EPYC processors can deliver exceptional performance with leading-edge energy efficiency, helping companies like Rubrik meet their customers’ growing demands of data security while helping reduce environmental impact," said Derek Dicker, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business, AMD. "We're proud to see Rubrik expand their use of AMD EPYC processors to bring these benefits to more customers."

Key benefits for customers include:

Reduced TCO: Initial capital expenditure savings of up to 5-10%, with significant ongoing operational cost reductions through lower power consumption

Enhanced Cloud Deployment Options: Increased hardware availability across geographic regions and availability zones, enabling faster and more resilient cloud deployments

Environmental Impact Reduction: Lower power requirements that contribute to sustainability goals and reduce data center operational costs

A Future-Ready Platform: This collaboration sets the foundation for upcoming Rubrik products and features, with AMD being our first choice for all servers and cloud instances.

