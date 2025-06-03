Convergint Acquires Digital Visions, Expanding the Security Business Across Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Midwest

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, has announced the acquisition of Digital Visions, a prominent provider of electronic security design and installation services. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Digital Visions strengthens Convergint’s reach across Ohio and the Midwest in the K-12 education, state and local government, and logistics sectors.

“With the addition of Digital Visions’ proficient team, this acquisition fortifies Convergint’s electronic security experience, deepens our customer relationships, and expands our network of regional expertise,” said Sean Flint, President of Americas at Convergint. “Importantly, our companies are like-minded in our focus on people-first, integrity, and service. We’re confident our aligned cultures will foster seamless integration and empower our combined teams to deliver even more impactful results for our customers.”

“Our team has always believed in building long-term relationships through trust, accountability, and exceptional service, principles that positively align with Convergint’s culture,” said Dylan Fager, CEO at Digital Visions. “We’re excited to join forces and build on this tradition, as we grow together to meet the increasing security needs throughout the Midwest.”

Digital Visions colleagues will bring diverse security expertise to Convergint in areas including access control, video management, and intrusion detection technologies—especially within the logistics, state, and education markets.

About Convergint

Convergint is a $2.6 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 7 years, Convergint leads with over 10,000 colleagues and more than 220 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.