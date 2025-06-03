Fly, Ride, Explore: JetBlue and Brightline Launch Partnership Offering More Travel Connections Across Florida

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Brightline, America’s first and only privately owned, operated, and maintained passenger rail system, today announced a new partnership that offers customers a seamless air-and-rail booking experience for travel across Central and South Florida. For the first time, JetBlue customers can book Brightline tickets directly on jetblue.com as part of a combined itinerary providing even more options to get to and from cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando.

“As we continue to grow in Florida and offer more flights to and from cities like Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando, our partnership with Brightline helps us deliver even more value and convenience to our customers,” said Dave Jehn, vice president, network planning and airline partnerships, JetBlue. “JetBlue and Brightline share a commitment to innovation and great service, and together we’re expanding transportation options for all of our customers to get to where they want to go, whether they're starting their journey, heading to their final destination, or adjusting plans along the way.”

Brightline provides easy connections between JetBlue flights and stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. The Orlando station, located at Orlando International Airport, allows for effortless transfers between air and rail. In South Florida, Brightline offers shuttle service between airports and nearby stations, included in the JetBlue air-and-rail booking for added convenience. When booking JetBlue’s Mint® or core experience, customers can be matched with Brightline’s available Premium or Smart fare classes, respectively.

“We are proud to partner with JetBlue to enhance connectivity throughout Florida,” said Barbara Drahl, senior vice president of marketing and commercial strategy at Brightline. “This partnership enables travelers to book a single ticket for both air and rail, offering a fast, reliable, and eco-friendly rail transportation option while seamlessly connecting to JetBlue’s extensive network.”

JetBlue customers with air-and-rail itineraries can take advantage of Brightline’s comfortable and reliable train service, which includes high-speed connectivity, spacious seating, a premium onboard experience, and direct access to beloved destinations across Central and South Florida.

In addition to expanding travel options for new bookings, this agreement also enables JetBlue to offer alternative itineraries that incorporate Brightline rail segments during periods of irregular Florida operations, providing more flexibility for customers and enhancing recovery options when travel doesn’t go as planned.

More information on this partnership can be found at jetblue.com/airline-partners.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About Brightline

Brightline seamlessly connects travelers to top destinations and major events between Central and South Florida with stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. The company offers a hospitality-centric experience designed to reinvent train travel at a comparable price to driving or flying. Brightline is recognized as one of TIME100’s Most Influential Companies, one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative by Fast Company and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast by Inc. The company focuses on city pairs that are too close to fly and too long to drive. Construction is currently underway to connect Las Vegas to Southern California. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.