BCforward Deepens AI Capabilities with a Major Strategic Investment in Stellar

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BCforward, a leader in professional services and workforce management solutions, announced today a major strategic investment in Stellar, an AI-native services company specializing in scalable, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. This move enhances BCforward’s capabilities in generative AI, large language models (LLMs) and machine learning (ML), enabling clients to drive innovation, streamline operations and accelerate growth.

The investment reflects BCforward’s commitment to embedding advanced technologies into its consulting and digital transformation offerings. It also establishes Stellar as a core innovation engine behind BCforward’s AI-led service capability, delivering intelligent solutions across industries such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences and technology. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

“Our clients are eager to harness the potential of AI in ways that drive meaningful outcomes,” said Justin Christian, founder and chief executive officer of BCforward. “By embedding Stellar’s AI expertise directly into our delivery model, we are helping clients solve their most complex problems and unlock business value.” Christian added, “We are very excited to be working with the Stellar team to bring industry-leading technologies to our customers across the globe.”

As a result of this investment BCforward has expanded its digital transformation offering with an advanced AI services capability that integrates Stellar’s expertise to deliver high-impact solutions that are both pragmatic and future-ready.

This investment further strengthens BCforward’s global delivery footprint, including its recently expanded Asia-Pacific Global Capabilities Center in Hyderabad, India – enabling the company to deliver AI-powered solutions at greater scale and efficiency.

“At Stellar, our mission is to make AI work for real business,” said Brett Flinchum, chief executive officer at Stellar. “We’re proud to bring our proven frameworks and deep technical experience to BCforward and its world-class clients. We believe AI doesn’t have to be hard. That’s why we’re focused on being accelerators and enablers, helping organizations adopt AI safely, effectively, and at speed to unlock new customer value and solve problems that were previously out of reach.”

This announcement follows Stellar’s recently closed $2.7 million funding round, which underscores its growth trajectory and strong market interest in enterprise-grade AI services.

To learn more about how BCforward is delivering results with embedded AI, visit BCforward.com to download the white paper, Leveraging AI: Strategies and Insights.

About BCforward

Founded in 1998 by Justin Christian, BCforward is a globally recognized provider of workforce solutions and consulting services, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. BCforward has grown to achieve an annual revenue of nearly $500 million and a workforce of 4,000 employees worldwide. Serving sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, financial services, and technology, BCforward is a trusted partner delivering digital transformation services that help organizations modernize operations and achieve measurable impact leveraging human-centric design principles. With a commitment to client success, innovation, and diversity, BCforward is proud to support Fortune 500 clients in achieving their strategic goals.

About Stellar

Stellar empowers organizations to unlock their competitive edge by integrating generative AI (genAI), large language models (LLMs), and machine learning (ML) across business operations. As a tech-enabled services leader, Stellar helps businesses assess AI readiness, identify and prioritize opportunities, and implement secure, next-generation solutions that drive operational excellence, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance customer experiences. Learn more at www​.Get​Stel​lar​.ai.