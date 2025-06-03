SWBC Life Insurance and SWBC P&C Maintain Strong A- Rating from AM Best

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SWBC Life Insurance Company (SWBC Life) and SWBC Property and Casualty Insurance Company (SWBC P&C) are proud to announce that AM Best, a globally recognized credit rating agency focused on the insurance industry, has reaffirmed their A- (Excellent) ratings with a Stable Outlook. This milestone reflects both entities' strength, stability, and sound risk management practices.

SWBC Life Insurance Company, a long-standing provider of credit insurance and reinsurance solutions, proudly maintained its A- rating primarily due to its established history of strong balance sheet performance and effective enterprise risk management.

SWBC P&C, stronger from the recent merger, received an A- rating with a Stable Outlook from AM Best as well. This rating was awarded after a thorough evaluation of the company's financial stability and long-term outlook. AM Best acknowledged the successful implementation of the merger, highlighting the increased scale and diversification that SWBC P&C brings to the market.

“We are proud to see both SWBC Life and SWBC P&C independently validated by AM Best at this level,” said Joan Cleveland, President and CEO of SWBC Life Insurance Company and Executive Vice President of SWBC Property and Casualty Insurance Company. “We are super excited about the future and remain committed to delivering the same high level of service and security our clients have come to expect.”

With these ratings firmly in place, both SWBC Life and SWBC P&C will continue increasing their strong presence, empowering them to serve their clients effectively.

“Maintaining strong ratings is always at the forefront of our thinking, planning, and execution,” said Jim Pangburn, President and CEO of SWBC Property and Casualty Insurance Company. “It is a testament to our disciplined management approach, which is focused on financial strength and long-term security for our valued clients.”

The A- rating signals to policyholders and partners that SWBC Life and SWBC P&C remain reliable and resilient insurance providers, positioning the organization for continued and sustainable growth.

