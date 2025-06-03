Fubo, DAZN Strike Multi-Year Integrated Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, and DAZN, the leading global sports entertainment platform, announced today a multi-year partnership in which both sports streaming companies will distribute their owned-and-operated linear channels, which include exclusive sports rights, on each other's U.S. platforms. Today’s announcement kicks off the first phase of the integrated partnership, which will include additional collaborations in the future.

Starting today, Fubo is home to DAZN’s exclusive boxing and MMA events through the launch of a new linear channel, DAZN1, featuring DAZN’s premium live fights and on-demand content. Available to the marketplace for the first time, Fubo customers can purchase DAZN1 as a stand-alone subscription or as an add-on to Fubo’s virtual MVPD product.

DAZN is launching Fubo Sports, Fubo’s popular free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel featuring 400 live sporting events annually as well as sports documentaries and movies. Launched by Fubo in 2019, Fubo Sports currently features exclusive UEFA soccer matches as well as live events from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Peak Fighting and Ultimate Strongman. Fubo Sports is available on Fubo, as well as nearly a dozen free streaming platforms. Select Fubo Sports programming is also available on the network’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, the partnership enables Fubo to offer its customers DAZN’s live Pay-Per-View events.

“Fubo and DAZN’s partnership delivers more premium sports to fans, wherever they choose to watch,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo. “Adding DAZN’s unmatched fight content enhances our sports entertainment lineup while offering customers greater flexibility. We’re also excited to expand our FAST channel, Fubo Sports, through DAZN and explore further opportunities with Shay and his team.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “Our deal with Fubo enables DAZN to increase access to top-tier sports content for fans in the U.S. and Canada, as we continue to provide the ultimate sports entertainment experience. Fubo’s viewers can now watch the world’s leading fight talent compete in unmissable events as part of a new DAZN premium fight package. Meanwhile, the launch of Fubo Sports on the DAZN platform will be an exciting addition to our ever-expanding portfolio of premium sports content.”

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. Ranked among The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 by the Financial Times, the company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product aggregating more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every English-language Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2024). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming, and was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming, MultiView and personalized game alerts.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

About DAZN

DAZN, the home of European football, women’s football, boxing and MMA, and the NFL in more than 200 markets, is creating the world’s biggest sports entertainment platform. A leading sports streaming service in Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Portugal, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, the U.S. and UK, its wide range of content covers top-flight football from the world’s most popular competitions. DAZN’s football rights include Bundesliga, English Premier League, J. League, LALIGA, Ligue 1, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, helping make DAZN the largest broadcaster of football in Europe. DAZN is the global home of women’s football, featuring the UEFA Women’s Champions League and top-tier domestic league and cup competitions.

DAZN’s platform features the biggest sports from around the world - Formula 1, NFL, NBA, MotoGP and the best in boxing and MMA. It is the only place for fans around the world to watch every NFL match outside North America.

DAZN is building the ultimate sports entertainment service, where fans from across the globe can watch, read, bet, play, share, socialise, buy tickets and merchandise, all in one place, with one account, one wallet and on one app.

For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit dazngroup.com.

Fubo Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of FuboTV Inc. (“Fubo”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our business strategy and plans, partnerships, sports programming and live events, and distribution. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” “believe” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Fubo makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to the following: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; risks related to the transactions contemplated by our business combination agreement with The Walt Disney Company and Hulu, LLC; the long-term nature of our content commitments; our ability to renew our long-term content contracts on sufficiently favorable terms; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; obligations imposed on us through our agreements with certain distribution partners; our ability to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to preparing and forecasting our financial results; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Fubo’s views as of the date of this press release. Fubo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Fubo’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.